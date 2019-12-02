New Jersey Urology Partners with Urology Care Alliance

The partnership creates the largest urology group in the United States, with 155 providers in 60 locations, including six cancer treatment centers. Combined, the organizations will have more robust resources for patients and employees alike and be able to better serve patients in central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. UCA physicians will continue to provide care in their existing offices serving Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, and Bucks County in Pennsylvania.

"We are proud to welcome Urology Care Alliance (UCA) to the NJU family," Scott Ciccarelli, Chief Executive Officer at UMA, said. "Their innovative practices, centralized locations, and best-in-class urology care increases our ability to provide outstanding patient care. With the addition of UCA's treatment center, NJU now has six state-of-the-art cancer treatment centers across the state. Our rapid growth validates NJU as a leader in comprehensive urologic services that enables outstanding patient outcomes and facilitates practice growth."

UCA President Dr. Gary Karlin said, "Urology Care Alliance is looking forward to joining New Jersey Urology. This merger will allow us to continue to offer the finest urologic patient care and expand our services in this ever-changing field of urological medicine."

UCA CEO Alan Plotkin added, "Joining forces with New Jersey Urology is a great opportunity to continue to grow our practice and to remain a strong urologic and cancer treatment presence in central New Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania."

The Bloom Organization served as buy-side advisor to UMA. Henry Bloom, founder of The Bloom Organization, said, "We are pleased to be able to support the growth of NJU and UMA and look forward to continuing to build the leading platform in the urology industry."

NJU welcomes the UCA physicians: Saad Antoun, MD; Alex Arnouk, MD; Akwasi Boateng, MD; Phillip Brackin Jr., MD; Doh Cha, MD; Michael Cohen, MD; William Ding, MD; Jarad Fingerman, DO; Marc Feder, MD; Russell Freid, MD; Drew Hecht, DO; Gary Karlin, MD; Alex Kirshenbaum, MD; David Koota, MD; Steven Orland, MD; Matthew Pagano, MD; Ravi Rajan, MD; Steven Richards, MD; Emad Rizkala, MD; Christopher Schaefer, DO; Marc Schwartzman, MD; Troy Sukkarieh, MD; Deep Trivedi, MD; John Watson, MD; Akira Yamamoto, MD; Vitaly Zholudev, MD.

About New Jersey Urology:

NJU is the largest urology practice in the United States. The practice provides complete urologic care and comprehensive individualized treatment at more than 60 convenient locations, including six state-of-the-art Cancer Treatment Centers. Utilizing the latest technology and techniques in the industry, NJU offers advanced urologic care with a personal touch.

About Urology Management Associates:

Urology Management Associates was formed in August 2018 to provide administrative services to New Jersey Urology. The establishment of UMA enables NJU to continue to focus on providing world-class urology services while remaining a physician-led organization. UMA plans to partner with additional urology groups to provide administrative practice management services initially in the greater New York metropolitan area with long-term plans to expand nationally.

About The Bloom Organization:

Bloom has been advising physicians on transactions since 1990. Founded and lead by Mr. Henry Bloom, the Company is based in Aventura, FL and serves clients nationwide. Bloom's investment banking expertise is in the healthcare services sector.

CONTACT: Jennifer Marchese: (O) 609-801-4219, jmarchese@njurology.com

SOURCE New Jersey Urology