New Jersey’s Camden City School District and Discovery Education Launch New K-12 Partnership Supported by the Subaru of America Foundation

This new effort is aided by the Subaru of America Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting the communities in which Subaru employees live, work, and serve. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.

Through this new collaboration, the Subaru of America Foundation is providing CCSD educators, students, and families equitable access to Discovery Education's award-winning K-12 digital content, as well as unique online resources. Altogether, these resources support the District's mission to put students first by leaving no child offline as they continue remote learning through 2021 in response to COVID-19.

Following a careful review of possible digital solutions, the CCSD's curriculum team selected Discovery Education Experience as their premier instructional resource. Experience—Discovery Education's flexible K-12 learning platform—connects educators to a vast collection of compelling high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, and professional learning resources. Together, these resources give educators everything they need to facilitate instruction in any learning environment and create lasting educational impact.

Discovery Education's team continues adding, contextualizing, and organizing exciting new content and timely resources to Experience each month in response to current events and the ever-evolving needs of educators. These resources, sourced from trusted partners, are aligned to state and national standards, and help educators bring the outside world into teaching and learning every day.

Finally, Experience is designed to work within school systems' existing infrastructure and workflows. Through expanded partnerships with Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, Schoology, Canvas, and Clever, integrating Experience into existing IT architecture is easier than ever.

"As an avid Discovery Education Network member for over 15 years, I know first-hand the power of this community and content," said Tonya Wilson, Sr. Director of Special Content Area Support at the Camden City School District. "I am thrilled for all the teachers and students in our district as we start a new chapter in online learning with Discovery Education. This partnership provides critical support in our mission as we continue with Putting Students First, while also providing consistency to educators and families as we set new standards for what school looks like."

Subaru of America, Inc. is deeply committed to the empowerment of its headquarters' hometown – Camden, New Jersey. The automaker has actively invested in the Camden area for over 30 years with a focus on education, health and wellness, and financial stability.

"When Subaru officially committed to moving its headquarters to Camden in 2016, we wanted to enhance our relationship with the community through increased support of children and young adults, as we believe that together we can help build the next generation of leaders," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are incredibly excited to work with our partners at the Camden City School District and Discovery Education, and we look forward to staying active in the city's revitalization."

CCSD educators are supported in their transition to remote instruction by Discovery Education Professional Learning. With Discovery Education's Professional Learning, educators will learn how to use their new digital resources. In addition, participating teachers will explore best practices for integrating technology and digital content into teaching and learning and will discover new ways to increase student engagement and improve academic achievement.

Also, CCSD educators using Discovery Education's services enjoy access to the Discovery Education Community. A global community of education professionals, the Discovery Education Community connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing, and inspiration. Throughout Keeping You Connected to Curiosity­­­­­, the Discovery Education Community will be sharing how teachers around the world are connecting themselves and their students to the curiosity in us all.

"We at Discovery Education are excited to work with all the teachers at the Camden City School District on our shared mission of keeping communities connected to education," said Discovery Education's Manager for Education Partnerships Alissa McLean. "Now, with Experience, and the supporting, customized professional learning for district educators, the approximately 7,000 students served by the district have the digital resources they need for academic success."

For more information about Discovery Education's digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Camden City School District

The Camden City School District is committed to providing all Camden Students with a high-quality education where they are valued, challenged, and prepared for college and careers that positively impact their community and the world.

About Subaru of America Foundation

The Subaru of America Foundation was established in 1984 with the goal of supporting the communities where Subaru of America employees live, work, and serve. Over $12 million has been awarded through grants, scholarships, and matching employee gifts to various programs and organizations that are empowering the growth and development of children and young adults through career exploration, job readiness, and job skills training. The Subaru of America Foundation prides itself in investing in organizations that are making visible differences in the communities they serve. The Subaru of America Foundation is an integral part of how Subaru lives out its Love Promise and delivers on its promise to be "More Than a Car Company™".

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms. Through its award-winning digital textbooks, multimedia resources, and the largest professional learning network of its kind, Discovery Education is transforming teaching and learning, creating immersive STEM experiences, and improving academic achievement around the globe. Discovery Education currently serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 140 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and like-minded organizations to empower teachers with customized solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

