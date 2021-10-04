New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With The MixTape Tour 2022 Featuring Legendary Special Guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue
Oct 04, 2021, 13:52 ET
THE FOUR ICONIC ACTS HAVE SOLD MORE THAN 150 MILLION ALBUMS COMBINED
THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 WILL TRAVEL TO 50+ CITIES IN ARENAS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA NEXT SUMMER
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8 HERE
Download MixTape 2022 Tour Admat HERE
Download Approved Images HERE
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, multiplatinum selling pop super-group New Kids On The Block continues the party like nobody else can with the announcement of The MixTape Tour 2022, with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests.
Produced by Live Nation, the four iconic acts will embark on The MixTape Tour 2022 for its 50+ date journey beginning May 10 in Cincinnati, OH and make stops in arenas in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more, before wrapping July 23 in Washington, DC. See full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales, please visit www.nkotb.com.
In celebration of the tour announcement, the four iconic acts will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show today for a "Kelly's New Kids on the Block Party" show takeover that gives fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the dynamic, unbeatable live show, including a performance from NKOTB. Watch a sneak peek of the appearance HERE.
"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"
The MixTape Tour 2022 is already shaping up to be a can't miss night out where fans can hear chart-topping hits and legendary catalogues spanning generations all night long. It follows the colossal commercial and critical success of NKOTB's 2019 tour by the same name – their biggest since reuniting in 2008 – which grossed $53.2 million, sold more than 650,000 tickets and pioneered a super-sized show each night with multiple acts (Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson) hitting the stage and reimagining what a special guest on a tour could look like.
NKOTB will hit the stage on the MixTape Tour 2022 to perform fan favorite #1 hits like "Hangin' Tough," "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)," and "Step By Step" while tour mates Salt-N-Pepa ("Push It," "Shoop," "Whatta Man"), Rick Astley ("Never Gonna Give You Up," "Together Forever") and En Vogue ("Don't Let Go [Love]," "Free Your Mind," "Give It Up, Turn It Loose," "Hold On") keep the party going with music that catapulted them to stardom and solidified their places in music history.
NKOTB most recently returned to the stage for an epic, one night only, sold out performance at Fenway Park on August 6 in their beloved hometown of Boston, MA. Watch a recap HERE. The show marked their first performance in two years, their third show at Fenway Park, and a preview of the explosive live energy from the group that fans can expect from the MixTape Tour 2022.
In 2021, Salt-N-Pepa received a Lifetime Achievement Award. 2022 will kick up with Salt-N-Pepa dedicating their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
Over the past two years, Rick Astley has amassed million YouTube followers with a series of covers from his studio and become a major force on TikTok with 1.7 million followers. "Never Gonna Give You Up" was recently featured on the critically acclaimed series Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ and its video has been viewed more than 1 billion times.
En Vogue celebrated the 30th anniversary of their first album Born To Sing on April 3, 2020, when it was reissued on Rhino Records, closed out the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with a performance of "Free Your Mind," and launched their Funky Divas podcast. In March, they appeared with Salt-N-Pepa in Coming 2 America for a show-stopping performance of their hit song "Whatta Man" that was aptly titled "Whatta King" and was featured on the film's soundtrack. In 2018, they released their album Electric Café, with a top 10 single ("Rocket"). Recent collaborations have included Snoop Dogg, Raphael Saadiq and Chance the Rapper.
|
THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 DATES
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Tuesday, May 10
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Heritage Bank Center
|
Thursday, May 12
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|
Friday, May 13
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Saturday, May 14
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Enterprise Center
|
Sunday, May 15
|
Kansas City, MO
|
T-Mobile Center
|
Monday, May 16
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
Paycom Center
|
Wednesday, May 18
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Smoothie King Center
|
Thursday, May 19
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Friday, May 20
|
Edinburg, TX
|
Bert Ogden Arena
|
Saturday, May 21
|
San Antonio, TX
|
AT&T Center
|
Sunday, May 22
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Wednesday, May 25
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Footprint Center
|
Thursday, May 26
|
San Diego, CA
|
Viejas Arena
|
Friday, May 27
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Staples Center
|
Saturday, May 28
|
Anaheim, CA
|
Honda Center
|
Sunday, May 29
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Michelob ULTRA Arena
|
Tuesday, May 31
|
Fresno, CA
|
Save Mart Center
|
Wednesday, June 1
|
San Jose, CA
|
SAP Center
|
Thursday, June 2
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center
|
Saturday, June 4
|
Seattle, WA
|
Climate Pledge Arena
|
Sunday, June 5
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
Monday, June 6
|
Spokane, WA
|
Spokane Arena
|
Tuesday, June 7
|
Boise, ID
|
Ford Idaho Center
|
Wednesday, June 8
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Arena
|
Friday, June 10
|
Denver, CO
|
Ball Arena
|
Saturday, June 11
|
Lincoln, NE
|
Pinnacle Bank Arena
|
Sunday, June 12
|
Des Moines, IA
|
Wells Fargo Arena
|
Tuesday, June 14
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
Wednesday, June 15
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Fiserv Forum
|
Thursday, June 16
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Van Andel Arena
|
Friday, June 17
|
Rosemont, IL
|
Allstate Arena
|
Tuesday, June 21
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|
Wednesday, June 22
|
Toronto, ON
|
Scotiabank Arena
|
Thursday, June 23
|
Mt. Pleasant, MI
|
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
|
Friday, June 24
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Saturday, June 25
|
Columbus, OH
|
Schottenstein Center
|
Sunday, June 26
|
Lexington, KY
|
Rupp Arena
|
Wednesday, June 29
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Thursday, June 30
|
Belmont Park, NY
|
UBS Arena
|
Friday, July 1
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Saturday, July 2
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Sunday, July 3
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
|
Wednesday, July 6
|
Greenville, SC
|
Bon Secours Arena
|
Thursday, July 7
|
Atlanta, GA
|
State Farm Arena
|
Friday, July 8
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|
Saturday, July 9
|
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|
FLA Live Arena
|
Sunday, July 10
|
Orlando, FL
|
Amway Center
|
Tuesday, July 12
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Spectrum Center
|
Thursday, July 14
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
Friday, July 15
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Sunday, July 17
|
Buffalo, NY
|
KeyBank Center
|
Tuesday, July 19
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
Thursday, July 21
|
Hershey, PA
|
Giant Center
|
Friday, July 22
|
Raleigh, NC
|
PNC Arena
|
Saturday, July 23
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment
Related Links
http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com
http://www.livenation.com
Share this article