New Knowledge Welcomes Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Knowledge , the leading information integrity company, announced today that Gavin Hewitt has joined the company as the Vice President of Sales.

Hewitt has over 15 years of leadership experience in business development within the marketing technology and insights space. His depth of industry knowledge and his proven ability to build high-performance teams will be key in growing New Knowledge's customer base of enterprise brand partners.

"Information integrity is a new problem that companies and consumers have to navigate, and the world's most influential brands are no exception," said CEO Jonathon Morgan. "New Knowledge is dedicated to a more authentic internet and enabling brands to authentically connect with advocates who share their values."

"Gavin's success and expertise in building and scaling world class SaaS revenue organizations is the perfect fit for us as we build this new category, expand our go-to-market team, and connect brand leaders with the tools they need to build a modern marketing and communications strategy," said Morgan.

Prior to joining New Knowledge, Hewitt built out and led the sales team at Bluecore, an e-commerce marketing technology company, where as a founding team member he grew the team from 5 to over 150 employees, took the company from pre-revenue to #241 on the Inc. 5000, and connected over 400 retail brands with their solution. Prior to Bluecore, Hewitt was VP of sales at BigDoor, a sales leader at ForeSee Results, and founder of Compass Consulting Group.

Hewitt joins the team on the heels of New Knowledge's most recent funding addition . With additional resources, the company is primed to expand its go-to-market team and bring its next generation enterprise information integrity product to market.

"Today's brands are at a crossroads where it's a challenge to know what is real and what is fake online. New Knowledge has built a solution that provides a tremendous opportunity for brands to get the insights they need and be in more control of their narratives," said Hewitt. "I'm excited to join the team at New Knowledge and look forward to connecting our best-in-class technology and service to forward-looking marketing, communications, and brand professionals."

About New Knowledge

New Knowledge is an information integrity company based in Austin, TX, on a mission to build a more authentic internet. Created by experts in national security, digital media, and machine learning, we comprehensively monitor online conversations and activity, detect coordinated online campaigns that manipulate the public and damage brand reputation, and provide data driven insights to empower smart PR, marketing, and communications decisions.

https://newknowledge.com

