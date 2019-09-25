New Lab, Microsoft and the City of New York Launch HE3AT, a STEAM Education Program for Brooklyn South High School Students

Experts from relevant New Lab member companies—including Farmshelf, 10xBeta, Blank Technologies, Terreform ONE, Voltaic and Shared_Studios—will provide mentorship and guidance to the student groups as they conduct their year-long projects. These projects will equip students with the skills to tackle unstructured problems that lack rules-based solutions and will encourage students to consider access and equity as a primary focus of their solutions.

"This new HE3AT program will provide Brooklyn students with challenging instruction, hands-on opportunities, and exposure to invaluable mentorships and experiences," said Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. "Thank you to New Lab, Brooklyn Borough President Adams, Superintendent Prayor, Microsoft, and our other industry partners for launching this program as we work towards Equity and Excellence for All students."

"We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural class of students into the HE3AT program," said Shaun Stewart, CEO of New Lab. "At New Lab, we are not only committed to pioneering next-generation technologies, but also to inspiring the next generation of innovators. We are proud to partner with the NYC Department of Education and Economic Development Corporation on this first-of-its-kind program, through which we hope to empower students to define the future by pursuing their passions, cultivating new interests and opportunities, and connecting with a vibrant network of local entrepreneurs and technologists."

Founded to inspire different approaches to teaching and learning in the local Brooklyn community, the HE3AT program aims to promote student collaboration at the communal and professional level by offering students from seven Brooklyn high schools the opportunity to engage with entrepreneurs and industry experts. By exposing students to cutting-edge technology and design across a diverse array of STEAM fields, the HE3AT program will encourage students to explore career pathways and develop new skills.

"We're beyond excited to launch the HE3AT Program and support New York City's next generation of innovators," said NYCEDC President and CEO, James Patchett. "NYCEDC is committed to developing a strong workforce of the future, where students have access to the training and technology they need to create new solutions for ever-changing urban challenges. The HE3AT Program will provide nearly 200 high school students the tools they need to build their professional networks, and increases their exposure to technology through partnerships with innovative companies we're growing right here at New Lab."

"We are excited that students will have a unique opportunity to experience transdisciplinary practices through the HE3AT program, as they consider post-secondary options, while leveraging their ongoing involvement with NYC DOE's instructional priorities which include AP for All, Computer Science for All, the hallmarks of advanced literacies, and My Brother's Keeper (MBK)," said Superintendent Michael Prayor.

During on-site visits to New Lab, which will take place each month during the 2019-2020 school year, students will engage with principles of design thinking and human-centered design as they develop their HE3AT projects in cross-school teams. In addition, each student group will be paired with relevant New Lab member companies for project-based mentoring.

"We are honored to support the HE3AT Program because it is designed to prepare today's students to thrive in the modern workforce on a number of levels," said Jamie Harper, Vice President for Microsoft Education. "Not only are the participating students building their knowledge across STEAM subjects, but they are also developing the critical social-emotional skills they'll need to succeed in future careers, skills like resilience, creativity, and problem-solving that will benefit them in any career they choose to pursue."

"We believe inviting students to think creatively about the future, equipping them with the skills they need to pursue their vision and providing access to a network of engaged professionals is paramount to unlocking the potential of STEAM for the next generation, and it's why we're proud to support this program at New Lab," said Amy Houston of the Thompson Family Foundation.

"By investing in STEAM education, we are preparing our students to thrive in the 21st century economy. I applaud New Lab and its city partners, NYCEDC and NYCDOE, for launching the HE3AT Program, which will provide innovative learning opportunities for junior and senior high school students from seven Brooklyn high schools, including Abraham Lincoln High School and Rachel Carson High School for Coastal Studies in Coney Island. This initiative will expose students to real-life problem-solving skills through project-based learning, which will help prepare them to tackle the challenges of today, and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow," said NYC Council Member Mark Treyger, Chair of the Committee on Education.

The HE3AT Program is the signature initiative of New Lab's Education Program, powered by the Thompson Family Foundation, NYCEDC, and Brooklyn Community Foundation. New Lab's Education program empowers the next generation through on-site educational programming, equipping students with skills they need to succeed and innovate across a variety of fields. To date, New Lab's Education program has served a diverse range of students, over 1,800 students in total, from New York City.

New Lab, Microsoft, the DOE, and NYCEDC announced the HE3AT initiative at a launch event at New Lab's flagship location in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Officials from New Lab, Microsoft, the DOE, and NYCEDC and students enrolled in the 2019-2020 HE3AT program were in attendance.

About New Lab:

New Lab is a platform for scaling frontier technologies; we champion over 700 entrepreneurs and partner with corporations, cities, and investors to catalyze innovation. The New Lab location in the Brooklyn Navy Yard dates back to 1902 and served as the primary machine shop during World Wars I and II. The New Lab founders envisioned a way to return the building to relevance, by launching New Lab in 2016, which is now home to over 130 startups.

