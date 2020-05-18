New Lane Striping Ahead for I-880 As Express Lanes' Fall Opening Draws Closer

Striping changes in the southbound direction will begin as early as Wednesday, May 27 (and no later than Monday, June 1) and continue through mid-June, with crews starting at Hegenberger Road in Oakland and making their way to Dixon Landing Road near the Santa Clara County line.

Northbound striping work will stretch from mid-June to July 3, beginning at Dixon Landing Road and extending to Lewelling Blvd. in San Lorenzo. Work in both directions will be done in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with two to five miles completed each night. Work schedules will run from Sunday night/Monday mornings through Thursday night/Friday mornings.

The new lane striping will be painted between the far-left HOV lane (lane 1) and the adjacent general-purpose lane (lane 2). Once the new striping is painted, drivers in certain segments will not be allowed to move into or out of the far-left lane. Lane-change rules will be effective immediately, even though Express Lane tolling will not begin for several months. As part of the lane-striping project, crews will install signs explaining where to exit the far-left lane to reach different highway exits.

Travelers can visit 511.org to learn where to enter and exit the far-left lane. The site includes FAQs and maps explaining where the striping configurations are being painted and what they mean, as well as a video explaining how to obey the new striping rules.

PROJECT INFORMATION

Double white lines will be painted between lanes 1 and 2 in the areas shown in red on the map.

Thick skip stripes will be painted between lanes 1 and 2 in the areas shown in green on the map.

Entry and exit zones will be painted between lanes 1 and 2 in the areas shown in blue on the map.

MTC is the transportation planning, financing, and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. Caltrans owns and operates the state highway system, including Interstate 880.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

