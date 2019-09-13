New Las Vegas, Digital Learning Experience Announced

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StellaINK, an education technology company focused on engaging students through a compelling platform, is proud to announce the launch of a new digital learning experience for college students. In this highly interactive experience, StellaINK101, students work in teams to start their own boutique marketing agency and assist a Las Vegas resort in the grand opening of a new 10,000 square foot, tattoo mega-studio.

"We're thrilled to bring the excitement of Las Vegas to college classrooms everywhere," said Mary Foley, StellaINK's CEO. "By combining rich data, engaging storylines and robust technologies, we are forging relationships with educators and students in classrooms across the country."

The platform combines modern design with elevated storytelling and incorporates interactive tools, such as a real-time leaderboard and a curriculum management system that uses color coding and enhanced visuals to help students effectively manage their assignments through a transparent and easy-to-use workflow.

From rapid creative ideation to full-scale execution, students must craft their own brand identity while working with their client to build brand equity. The 10-day digital learning experience will partner with several Las Vegas brands to feature "spin-off" bonus challenges for student teams to earn extra points. These 48-hour challenges will be in addition to the core curriculum that focuses on subjects like Marketing, Strategy, Communications, Entrepreneurship and more.

StellaINK is a creative services company with a platform that offers students a hands-on application and real-world learning experience. StellaINK can transform branded content into digital learning applications that are custom-tailored for college students. For more information, visit https://stellaink101.com/

