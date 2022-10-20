New Leader Chosen to Direct Coalition Serving Diverse Rare Disease Patients; Will Give Remarks at Global Genes RARE Health Equity Summit November 9-11th

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rare Disease Diversity Coalition (RDDC), is pleased to announce the hire of its new Executive Director, Jenifer Ngo Waldrop.

The RDDC is a multicultural coalition leading efforts to identify solutions to alleviate the burden of rare diseases in communities of color. Launched in 2020 by Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI), RDDC is a partnership of the nation's leading rare disease experts, patient and provider organizations, and health equity advocates working to address the extraordinary challenges faced by rare disease patients of color, their families, and communities.

Prior to joining RDDC, Waldrop led initiatives at non-profit organizations such as the Arthritis Foundation and the American Cancer Society. At both organizations, she recruited local community members to participate in numerous health-related fundraising events and developed programs to target disparities and underrepresented groups. In addition to facilitating development, Waldrop cultivated a reputation for successful coalition building. Under the banner of the Newark, NJ Cancer Coalition (sponsored by the American Cancer Society), Waldrop forged an alliance of multiple industries consisting of members from government and for-profit employees, church members, and other health-related and community associations.

Waldrop received her undergraduate degree from Colby College and her Master's of Human Resources Development degree from Villanova, focusing on Organizational Development. She is also a SHRM-Certified Professional, as well as the Professional Development Director of the National Association of Asian-American Professionals (NAAAP) of Colorado in which she continues her outreach in society and mentors formally and informally.

Waldrop will start her role on October 25, 2022. Waldrop will also give remarks at the Global Genes RARE Health Equity Summit in Atlanta Georgia to be held November 9-11th. This event will provide attendees with strategic insights and tools to empower and equip them to address racial, ethnic, gender, socioeconomic, and other disparities. The outcomes of the RARE Health Equity Summit will help attendees advocate for more inclusion in the rare disease community, and will provide relevant resources and information to support underrepresented and/or minority patients.

"I'm excited to join the RDDC this Fall. The coalition's mission and hyperfocus on those with rare diseases from underserved populations needs dedicated advocates– and I'm honored to serve as its new Executive Director. The team, including the founders of RDDC, have set a strong foundation to drive change. I look forward to elevating these actions to make an even greater impact for people of color with rare diseases counting on the RDDC to make a difference in their lives," said Waldrop.

About the Rare Disease Diversity Coalition (RDDC)

Launched in 2020 by The Black Women's Health Imperative, RDDC is a partnership of the nation's leading rare disease experts, patient and provider organizations, and health equity advocates working to address the extraordinary challenges faced by rare disease patients of color. Through research, advocacy, and collaboration, RDDC aims to advance evidence-based solutions to achieve greater equality within the rare disease community. Learn more at www.rarediseasediversity.org .

About the Black Women's Health Imperative

The Black Women's Health Imperative is the first and only national non-profit organization created for and by Black women dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 22 million Black women and girls -- physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across their lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. For more information, please visit www.bwhi.org .

