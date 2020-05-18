New Leaders Take the Helm at Local Nonprofit

CINCINNATI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Living is pleased to announce two exciting leadership changes at its Cincinnati community, Ohio Living Llanfair. Experienced leader Ann Roller has returned to the organization to serve as Executive Director of the 232-unit campus; Scarlett O'Hara has been promoted to Administrator, overseeing its long-term care and assisted living areas.

Roller began her career with Ohio Living in 2000 as a graduate student intern at Ohio Living Dorothy Love (Sidney, Ohio), while she was training to become a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator. Roller soon became the Administrator of Ohio Living Dorothy Love and in 2006 was promoted to Executive Director. In 2014 Roller transitioned to Ohio Living Swan Creek in Toledo, serving as its Executive Director until this past November.

Alongside Roller's appointment, Scarlett O'Hara was promoted from Director of Assisted Living to Administrator. In this role she will provide leadership for the Hauck Assisted Living Center as well as for the Living Center, the campus's long-term care area. O'Hara has been with the campus since January of 2017 when she came to Ohio Living Llanfair for an internship during Licensed Nursing Home Administrator training. O'Hara has served as the Director of Assisted Living since completing her licensure requirements.

Roller earned her undergraduate degree from Steubenville University and has her Master's in Gerontology from Miami University of Ohio. She has two sons of college age.

O'Hara earned her BA in Business and Psychology from Miami University and received her MBA from Ohio University. O'Hara was raised in the Cincinnati area and currently resides in Milford with her two daughters and three sons.

Ohio Living Llanfair is one of 12 life plan communities owned and operated by Ohio Living, headquartered in Columbus. Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, and is Great Place to Work — Certified™. Since 1922, Ohio Living has defined the highest standards of quality of life for adults through its life plan communities and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, with support of the Ohio Living Foundation. Learn more at www.ohioliving.org.

