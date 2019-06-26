New Leadership, Acquisitions Fuel Double-Digit Growth and Geographic Expansion for Ronnoco Beverage Solutions

In March, Ronnoco acquired Beverage Solutions Group, its eighth acquisition in the past six years, and recently changed its name from Ronnoco Coffee to Ronnoco Beverage Solutions. The acquisition and name change align with its strategic vision of providing a one-stop coffee and beverage solution to fit every customer's needs. From product to equipment to service and store signage, Ronnoco is now uniquely positioned as a turn-key provider. In addition, the acquisition of Beverage Solutions Group strengthens Ronnoco's powdered cream and sweetener program, while providing a strong list of new retailers, distributors and geographies to leverage the full lineup of the company's products.

"As we have expanded our distributor network by adding 8 new distributors in the past 18 months, our geography has increased from 30 states to more than 40 states served," said Terry McDaniel, CEO of Ronnoco Beverage Solutions. "Our goal is to provide our partners with a one-stop, full-line beverage solution, and to do so with a commitment to quality and service unmatched in our segment. As our business expands, our facilities and employee rosters follow, so this is a tremendous period of success for the entire team."

To support the growth, Ronnoco recently invested and doubled the capacity of its St. Louis facility by adding five packaging lines and doubling the coffee storage area. Additionally, the company is in the process of upgrading its quality control lab in St. Louis and making other improvements to its Oklahoma facility.

Within the past 18 months, Ronnoco added three senior executives to its leadership team to spark the renewed focus on growth and innovation:

Terry McDaniel , CEO, is a well-respected and recognized food industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, including leading large-cap and mid-cap public companies within food and beverage categories.

, CEO, is a well-respected and recognized food industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, including leading large-cap and mid-cap public companies within food and beverage categories. Chuck Sarosi , vice president of foodservice sales and DSD operations, brings more than 20 years of experience at the renowned Seattle -based coffee company that ranks as a leading global retailer. Sarosi is responsible for Food Service and OCS sales, as well as DSD operations.

, vice president of foodservice sales and DSD operations, brings more than 20 years of experience at the renowned -based coffee company that ranks as a leading global retailer. Sarosi is responsible for Food Service and OCS sales, as well as DSD operations. Russ Law , vice president of sales, specialty channels, brings a 20-year track record of high performance while providing profitable, incremental and sustainable channel development strategies. Law also bring expertise in Broker management.

"We've built a seasoned, specialized leadership team that forms our recipe for continued growth and expansion, and we are excited to see where the next few years takes us," McDaniel said.

Since 1904, Ronnoco has produced and distributed premium-quality coffee, teas and other beverages to customers around the country. As a complete beverage solutions provider, Ronnoco's dedicated team drives innovation in new coffees, teas, lemonades, liquid creamers, sugars, cups and other related items.

About Ronnoco Beverage Solutions

Ronnoco Beverage Solutions roasts, blends, grinds, packages and distributes premium-quality coffee and teas under six primary brands: Ronnoco, Seattle Roast, Coffee House, Wild Horse Creek, Henderson and Camellia. The company provides a variety of other beverages, such as cappuccino, hot chocolate, and smoothies, and coffee-related products and equipment, including cups, flavoring syrups and condiments.

Ronnoco supplies its products directly to its customers, as well as through a network of third-party distributors throughout more than 40 states.

Ronnoco Beverage Solutions is jointly owned by Huron Capital Partners and Ronnoco management. Huron Capital has raised more than $1.8 billion in capital for equity investments in private companies, where it seeks to partner with management teams to grow their business.

*Forecasted for the 24-month period January 2018 to December 2019

