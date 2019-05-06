New Leadership Book Helps Ambitious Leaders Find More Time and Less Stress

NEW YORK and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new book release, Overscheduled by Success: A Guide for Influential Leaders Too Busy to Create Their Next Dream, by Dr. Ron Stotts, is a guide that helps busy leaders reclaim their time without sacrificing their goals. Overscheduled by Success was written for any leader who wants to take their work to the next level, but already feels overwhelmed.

The leaders who want to make a real impact in the world are the ones that set high goals and chase them relentlessly. However, these people often become so busy that they simply cannot find time to pursue their most ambitious dreams. Overscheduled by Success provides managers and leaders with the perfect formula for achieving their maximum potential with time to spare.

In constant pursuit of lofty goals, those in charge often forget the importance of taking care of themselves. Yet taking time for themselves can make leaders healthier, happier, and more productive. Through Dr. Ron Stotts' proven 5-step process, Overscheduled by Success shows leaders where they are wasting valuable time and money, and how to fix it, so they can live a fulfilling and balanced life.

About the Author:

Dr. Ron Stotts has a Ph.D. in transformational psychology, is a Doctor of Chiropractic, and has a Masters in English. Stotts was trained under incredible mentors such as Joseph Campbell and Buckminster Fuller, and he uses this experience to help others in reaching their greater potential. Stotts' approach blends Eastern wisdom with Western science and practicality, resulting in increased focus, productivity, and results. While Stotts is hired by leaders and organizations both nationally and abroad, he also enjoys his private practice in Santa Barbara, California, where he lives with his wife Carol.

More About This Title:

Overscheduled by Success: A Guide for Influential Leaders Too Busy to Create Their Next Dream by Dr. Ron Stotts will be released by Morgan James Publishing on May 14, 2019. Overscheduled by Success—ISBN 9781642791778—has 184 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. (www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)

