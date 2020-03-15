New Leadership Committee Members Appointed at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights Hotel & Residences

According to Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights Hotel & Residences, Ghada will oversee the strategic sales operations of the 463-room hotel tower and the 405-apartment residences tower. In her role, she will drive the commercial strategy, with a strong focus on growing International MICE and corporate business. Her mandate also includes identifying new market segments, as well as increasing ADR and market share. Sustainability and green business will also be high on her agenda, as operating responsibly, environmental stewardship and achieving the corporate sustainability vision are a priority.

Ishan comes on board with over 10 years of revenue management and distribution experience, he has worked in highly demanding and performance driven properties, within global hospitality brands. As a data-driven professional, he sees his role as paramount in streamlining distribution channels, optimizing revenue streams, and in aligning the property's long term strategy in the rapidly changing hospitality landscape of Dubai.

Commenting on the new appointments, Mr. Vipin Khattar, the hotel's General Manager, says, "I look very much forward to a successful 2020 with both Ghada and Ishan on board, I am confident they will add incredible value to both the team and the business, with their inimitable work ethic and their determination to be nothing but the best". He continues to explain, "I have worked with both Ishan and Ghada in the past, and see their roles in the leadership team as crucial in pushing the boundaries of what is possible".

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights Hotel & Residences is a luxury complex, lying at the crossroads of the bustling downtown and the ancient charm of the old city. Located in Healthcare City, guest rooms and suites range in size from 38 to 702 square meters on the hotel side, in addition to a choice of elegant studio, one, two and three –bedroom serviced hotel apartments at the Residences tower. A wide range of authentic dining and entertainment experiences are showcased at the hotel including market24 gourmet café; La Tablita, award-winning Mexican restaurant; Sufra, a stylish International restaurant; and Eve Penthouse & Lounge, a fabulous rooftop bar. The hotel also offers 3,200 square metres of meeting rooms for events and conferences. For those looking for relaxation, Nysa Spa & Fitness Centre offers comprehensive recreational facilities including a 24-hour gym and the stunning NYSA spa. The two-towered property provides panoramic views of the Dubai Creek and the city skyline.

For more information, please visit www.hyattregencydubaicreekheights.com

SOURCE Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights Hotel & Residences