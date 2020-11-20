New Leaf Botanics, a New Southern Californian Company, Offers Natural Wellness Through Premium CBD Products

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Botanics is a new company in Southern California dedicated to offering the highest quality CBD products for the wellness of those seeking a more natural and organically grown health solution. Through scientific methods and innovative practices, New Leaf Botanics is proud to offer premium CBD products to its customers. Leading the charge to set a new standard for wellness, New Leaf Botanics works to empower the consumer to take charge of their own health with natural solutions.

What we offer

New Leaf Botanics provides all-natural CBD (short for cannabidiol), a hemp-derived compound carefully extracted from hemp plants that has changed the way people look at wellness. This powerhouse ingredient remains to be one of the most researched compounds by scientists with new and exciting benefits being discovered on a regular basis. Despite already being wildly popular, many believe the best is yet to come for this natural remedy.

All of New Leaf Botanic's products go through rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure only the highest-quality CBD without pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals and THC make it to our customers.

Our mission

After witnessing the benefits of CBD firsthand, we have become passionate about the difference that CBD can make in our everyday lives. We strive to educate our customers about its benefits and natural wellness support while we provide a holistic alternative choice. As a company, we will work to create a community between us and our customers through inclusiveness and transparency.

Making a difference

Everybody has the ability to change the world and make a lasting difference. At New Leaf Botanics, this responsibility is taken seriously and fully embraced. New Leaf Botanics works hard to make an impact on individuals and the rest of the world.

New Leaf Botanics strives to create a peerless product that positively impacts the lives of each of its customers, educating consumers about the holistic benefits of CBD. New Leaf Botanics believes that as education spreads, public opinion will shift regarding alternative solutions and people will start to seek out more natural forms of wellness.

New Leaf Botanics is also dedicated to sourcing locally and organically grown hemp. Its products all originate from the USA, grown without pesticides, herbicides or heavy metals on healthy, lush Colorado soil. This means keeping American farmers growing crops and having less impact on the environment. Making the difference that's important to personal health and the future.

New Leaf Botanics believes better living can be achieved through natural solutions and organically grown products. Our premium CBD products can offer an alternative to those seeking health benefits and wellness support. New Leaf Botanics is working towards a better world of health and wellness through rigorous standards and great compassion.

