New Legal Cannabis Markets are Expected to Grow After Positive Voting Results

NEW YORK, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Recent referendums on cannabis legalization initiatives have proved once again that the social consensus regarding marijuana use is changing. Three of the four states in which such initiatives were on the ballot have voted in favor of legalization. According to information recently provided by New Frontier Data, the legalization of medical cannabis in Utah and Missouri and legalization of adult-use cannabis in Michigan will help create new markets that are projected to account for more than USD 1.2 Billion in additional sales for a combined total of USD 2.1 Billion in total legal sales by 2025. This increase will create more than 30,000 additional cannabis jobs over the same period. CLS Holdings, USA Inc. (OTC: CLSH), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF), MariMed Inc. (OTC: MRMD)

According to another report from cannabis staffing agency Vangst, the number of cannabis jobs and their average salary has increased rapidly in recent years due to the increasing legalization of cannabis. The growth in cannabis job listing had surged 690% since the beginning of 2017, while the average salary of cannabis positions increased by 16.1% between 2017 and 2018. "Cannabis legalization in some form has occurred in nearly 60% of the United State's and based on our research, legal retail sales revenues are currently estimated to be $10.3 billion in 2018; we now project the market to grow to more than $25 billion while supporting more than 642,000 jobs by 2025," said Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, Founder and CEO of New Frontier Data.

CLS Holdings, USA Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) just earlier this morning announced breaking cannabis news that, "Meet the City Trees Team at Booth #3913 City Trees Products Available in 35 Nevada Dispensaries City Trees Considers Expansion Beyond Nevada, its Nevada wholesale brand, City Trees, will be an exhibitor at the 2018 Marijuana Business Convention "MJ Biz Con" in Las Vegas from November 14 to the 16. CLSH also announced the City Trees product line is now being sold in over 35 dispensaries throughout Nevada and it is considering expanding the brand beyond the Nevada market.

Visitors to the booth at MJ Biz Con will have the opportunity to meet the City Trees team and learn about the product line. CLS Nevada, Inc. Chief Operating Officer Don Decatur commented, "We are excited to showcase the City Trees product line at MJ Biz Con this year as we consider expanding the brand beyond the Nevada market." MJ Biz Con attendees will find the City Trees team at booth #3913, adjacent to the conference registration area.

City Trees added 5 new wholesale customers in the last 30 days. Its line of disposable vapes, cartridges, tinctures, and capsules can now be purchased in over half of the dispensaries in Nevada. Decatur explained the growth, "Our dedication to premium quality, competitive pricing, and the team's focus on excellent customer service all contribute to the continued success of City Trees."

About Oasis Cannabis (http://oasiscannabis.com) - Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In August 2017, the company commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products. An expansion of its cultivation and production facility is currently underway and is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2018.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc. - CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that, subject to receipt of certain anticipated regulatory approvals, acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada, and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. For additional information, please visit: http://www.clsholdingsinc.com"

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients in twelve countries spanning five continents. Tilray, Inc. recently announced that it has completed an acquisition of its existing import and distribution partner Alef Biotechnology SpA. The acquisition will allow Tilray to import, produce and distribute Tilray branded medical cannabis products in Chile and to create a hub to distribute Tilray products throughout Latin America. Tilray previously announced a partnership with Alef in February 2017 to import and distribute Tilray products in Chile and Brazil. Alef is currently licensed by the Chilean government to commercially produce medical cannabis and is developing a state-of-the-art facility to domestically produce and process medical cannabis products. Chilean law permits patients to access medical cannabis products under the supervision of a recommending physician. "Today's announcement marks another milestone for Tilray as we expand our global footprint and solidify our presence in Latin America by officially welcoming Alef to the Tilray team," said Brendan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tilray. "The Chilean government has been a pioneer legitimizing and regulating medical cannabis in Latin America, and we are thrilled to be investing in one of the region's most exciting markets for biopharmaceutical development."

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, product quality and innovation. Aphria Inc. recently announced its proposed acquisition of CC Pharma GmbH, a leading distributor of pharmaceutical products to more than 13,000 pharmacies in Germany. The transaction, when closed, will strengthen the Company's end-to-end medical cannabis operations and infrastructure in Germany, a key market in Aphria's international expansion. It is anticipated that the transaction will close in January 2019. "This acquisition strengthens our foothold in Germany, one of the most highly sought-after medical cannabis markets in the world," said Vic Neufeld, Chief Executive Officer of Aphria. "CC Pharma is cash-flow positive and has significant experience with regulatory requirements and international logistics. It will be a strong addition to Aphria's presence in Germany, providing deeper access to the important pharmacist channel and advancing our ambitious global growth strategy."

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) is a research & development company licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations to cultivate medical cannabis. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. recently announced the launch of its premium, certified organic cannabis brand. This preeminent launch coincides with Canadian Organic Week, the largest annual celebration of organic food, farming and products across the country. This is a pivotal step for the Company in becoming the largest, organic cannabis brand in the world. "Organically certified cannabis is preferred by Canadian consumers, in both medical and recreational markets," said Andrew Pollock, TGOD's Vice President of Marketing. "Cannabis consumers value the safety, medical efficacy and natural terpene profiles that organic cannabis provides. Our mission is Making Life Better, and our organic cannabis products deliver on that promise. TGOD is an organic community that consumers will be proud to join," continued Pollock.

MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD) recently announced that it has finalized the acquisition of BSC Group, a highly respected cannabis firm headquartered in New Jersey that over the last three years has been engaged in competitive licensing, consulting and operations management across the country. BSC founders and managing partners, Brian Staffa and Amber Staffa, will join the MariMed leadership team, bringing under the MariMed umbrella their extensive cannabis expertise, resources, intellectual property and a vast network of highly specialized affiliates spanning regulated fields of commercial cannabis, food and beverage, commercial agriculture, pharmaceuticals, regulatory compliance, consumer psychology, and the applied sciences. "Our team has worked with BSC Group on various projects in the past, and their laser focus made them an ideal partner to help fuel MariMed's forward momentum," said MariMed Chief Executive Officer Bob Fireman. "We are excited to bring on Amber and Brian, who have seasoned cannabis operations, corporate strategy, branding and marketing expertise. An organization is only as good as the people in it. The Staffas share our vision and work ethic and will be a great addition to our team."

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For cls holdings usa inc. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.



For further information:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com