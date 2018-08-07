New Lennar Townhomes Rising On Site Of Former Downtown Indianapolis Bakery

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring these innovative home designs to this highly sought after area," said Craig Jensen, Indianapolis Division President for Lennar. "The Bakery Townhomes will offer an ideal location within walking distance of some of the city's finest amenities and newest hotspots."

The Bakery Townhomes will offer convenience to hotspot destinations in Downtown Indianapolis. The community sits around the corner from the culturally vibrant Massachusetts Avenue. A quick one mile stroll offers a variety of popular restaurants, unique retailers, quaint coffee shops, craft breweries and more. Residents will also enjoy the included lawn-maintenance and snow-removal services.

The Bakery Townhomes will sit adjacent to the 17-acre Frank & Judy O'Bannon Soccer Park. The existing park is surrounded by a variety of popular restaurants, retailers, coffee shops, craft breweries and artisanal bakeries. Directly across from the park and connected via a walking path to The Bakery is the Monon Trail, an important urban transportation corridor connecting neighborhoods, recreational facilities, cultural centers and schools between downtown Indianapolis and the northern suburbs.

Details about The Bakery's designs and floorplans will be available soon.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. For more information about Lennar, visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco



Vice President Communications



Lennar Corporation



Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com



Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

