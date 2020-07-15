New Leviton LIVE Facility Opens in Chicago

"We are excited to open our newest Leviton LIVE facility that showcases the latest Leviton controls, lighting, network solutions, commercial, and residential products in the great city of Chicago," said Leviton President and COO Daryoush Larizadeh. "We look forward to hosting our customers in the new space with customized virtual or in-person tour. Our guests will have an engaging and interactive experience whether they are six feet in front of us or in their home office."

The Chicago LIVE location allows Leviton to better serve its Lighting & Controls customers in the region. The Lighting & Controls business division features a wide range of exceptional brands and products – from the uncompromising style and craftsmanship offered by Birchwood Lighting and the innovative and high-performance attributes embodied by ConTech Lighting, to the leading-edge products by Intense Lighting and customizable and configurable luminaires by recently acquired Viscor. Leviton Lighting & Controls brands deliver innovative lighting solutions to commercial, hospitality, retail, healthcare and education environments.

Leviton LIVE Chicago is one of three Leviton LIVE experience centers in some of America's greatest cities. Additional Leviton LIVE centers are located in San Francisco and New Orleans. All Leviton LIVE facilities are now open and ready for both in-person and virtual tours.

To schedule a visit and learn more about Leviton LIVE Chicago, please visit: Leviton.com/LIVE.

