New Limited-Edition Nissan GT-R50 By Italdesign
Aug 10, 2020, 13:02 ET
MILAN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The prototype of the limited-edition Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign features black Alcantara® on its seats, steering wheel, instrument panel and door panels, as well as on the dashboard and center console. Often combined with carbon fiber, Alcantara offers a sports car feel along with a significant reduction in weight. In commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of the Nissan GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018, only 50 of the supercars will be built. Italdesign will customize the GT-R50's interior and exterior for each buyer for a unique combination of Italian craftsmanship and Japanese technology and performance. Alcantara's light weight, grip and breathability adds to the sporty character of Italdesign's GT-R50.
Alcantara S.p.A.
Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara ® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the full while respecting the environment. Having analysed, reduced and offset all CO2 emissions linked to the company, in 2009 Alcantara was certified "Carbon Neutral" (from "cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for review on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).
For further information:
facebook.com/alcantara.company
Instagram.com/alcantara_company
SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.