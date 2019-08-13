New Line Cinema's Chilling "IT Chapter Two" To Be Released In The Innovative Next-Generation Cinema Formats 4DX, 4DX Extreme And ScreenX

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), the world's leading cinema technology company, together with Warner Bros. Pictures, announced today the release of New Line Cinema's "IT Chapter Two" in three leading next-generation cinema technologies: the multi-sensory 4DX format, the heightened 4DX Extreme (available in select theaters and territories) and the panoramic, 270-degree ScreenX. When the film is released globally on September 6, 2019, audiences worldwide will be able to take in the highly anticipated horror franchise finale in the cutting-edge auditoriums of 4DX and ScreenX.

"IT Chapter Two" in 4DX will bring another chilling layer of suspense to the tense atmosphere of Derry with a combination of motion, vibration and environmental effects. And, for those who dare, "IT Chapter Two" in 4DX Extreme will be made even more terrifying. Amping the levels of motion, vibration and environmental effects by up to 20 percent, 4DX Extreme will have audiences jolting and gripping the edge of their seats, taking in the intensely suspenseful atmosphere of the 4DX auditorium in 4DX Extreme.

Finally, "IT Chapter Two" in ScreenX will expand the world of Derry, with key sequences throughout the film projected onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, surrounding the audience and enhance the looming, atmospheric tones of the film inside the theater. As the screen stretches onto the ScreenX wings, suspenseful images will dance in the peripherals of the audience, drawing the audience deeper into the experience.

"We have had a longstanding partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, and we are thrilled to be releasing our sixth collaboration this year with 'IT Chapter Two' in 4DX, 4DX Extreme and ScreenX," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "Each collaboration has been wonderful, and we look forward to having audiences gripping onto their seats as they watch the heightened and terrifying concluding chapter of 'IT' for a one-of-a-kind in-theater experience."

"We are incredibly excited to be expanding our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX to release 'IT Chapter Two' in 4DX, 4DX Extreme and in ScreenX," said Thomas Molter, Head of International Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures. "We trust CJ 4DPLEX to add something new and exciting to the film-going experience, and this film, enhanced by these cutting-edge formats, is going to be a lot of fun and especially terrifying for our audiences."

This partnership follows past successful collaborations between CJ 4DPLEX and Warner Bros. Pictures that include: "Annabelle Comes Home," "The Curse of La Llorona," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "POKÉMON Detective Pikachu" and "Shazam!" in both 4DX and ScreenX formats.

4DX enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed adventures and haunting horror films, transcending the traditional cinema experience through such special effects as motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibrations, and scents. The result is one of the most exciting cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans deeper into the action on the big screen. 4DX Extreme ramps up the motion and environmental effects further, heightening the effects by up to 20 percent, perfect for adrenaline junkies and super 4DX fans.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

In the U.S., "IT Chapter Two" will be available in 4DX with Regal Cinemas, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas, and "IT Chapter Two" in ScreenX will be available with Regal Cinemas, B&B Theatres and CGV Cinemas.

About IT Chapter Two

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club in a return to where it all began with "IT Chapter Two." The film is Muschietti's follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed and massive global box office hit "IT," which grossed more than $700 million worldwide. Both redefining and transcending the genre, "IT" became part of the cultural zeitgeist.

Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, people are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all...putting them directly in the path of the shape-shifting clown that has become deadlier than ever.

"IT Chapter Two" stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean. Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor. Bill Skarsgård returns in the seminal role of Pennywise.

Muschietti directed "IT Chapter Two" from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman based on the novel IT by Stephen King. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee produced the film, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Gary Dauberman, Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg serving as the executive producers.

New Line Cinema presents, a Double Dream/Vertigo Entertainment/Rideback Production, an Andy Muschietti film, "IT Chapter Two." The film is slated for release in theatres beginning internationally on September 4, 2019 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with an advanced, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 660 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 77,400 4DX seats operate in 665 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually advanced theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating a surrounding, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 235 screens around the world in 20 countries.

