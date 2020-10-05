New List of Top 40 Transcription Companies in 2020 Announced by B2B Ratings and Reviews Firm Clutch

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released an updated list of the top transcription companies in 2020. Clutch is the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform.

All transcription service providers were evaluated based on market research including the companies' client reviews, past work, market presence, and service specialization.

Top Transcription Services in 2020

The leading 40 transcription providers are:

Chris Translation Service Company Fusion BPO Services The Word Point PoliLingua GroupOne VoiceStamps iScribed Evoice Open Access BPO MyTasker DY+ Language Solutions VA Talks Tomedes Ltd TECHNOGRAFIA LTD Sound Telecom time etc Worldwide Call Centers BOSS HealthCare Trupp Global NETCAST BPO Interpreters and Translators, Inc. MattsenKumar LLC Lexiword Best Translation Services Xplore-Tech Why Documentaries Tigerfish Transcribing OWORKERS VerboLabs Latamways Global Citizens Translation Actuals Lanka (Pvt) Ltd onebox Technosys IT Management Pvt. Ltd. Task Virtual Grupo Noa International Virtual Assist USA From-To Limited Atheva Services Exactus

"Our team works first-hand with transcribers to turn interviews into written reviews," said Elaine Oves, senior business analyst at Clutch. "If your company works with audio to create written content, consider hiring a qualified transcription service provider to help."

Clutch's list of the top transcription providers includes companies with verified client reviews. Each company has demonstrated competence and customer satisfaction.

Research identifying the leading transcription companies is ongoing. Companies interested in being featured can get listed . Upcoming press releases will highlight top services in select locations.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on October 5. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

The full research can be found at:

https://clutch.co/transcription/leaders-matrix

https://clutch.co/transcription

