New List of Top 40 Transcription Companies in 2020 Announced by B2B Ratings and Reviews Firm Clutch

The top transcription services companies identified today consistently demonstrate the ability to meet or exceed their clients' expectations.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released an updated list of the top transcription companies in 2020. Clutch is the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform.

All transcription service providers were evaluated based on market research including the companies' client reviews, past work, market presence, and service specialization.

Top Transcription Services in 2020
The leading 40 transcription providers are:

  1. Chris Translation Service Company
  2. Fusion BPO Services
  3. The Word Point
  4. PoliLingua
  5. GroupOne
  6. VoiceStamps
  7. iScribed
  8. Evoice
  9. Open Access BPO
  10. MyTasker
  11. DY+ Language Solutions
  12. VA Talks
  13. Tomedes Ltd
  14. TECHNOGRAFIA LTD
  15. Sound Telecom
  16. time etc
  17. Worldwide Call Centers
  18. BOSS HealthCare
  19. Trupp Global
  20. NETCAST BPO
  21. Interpreters and Translators, Inc.
  22. MattsenKumar LLC
  23. Lexiword
  24. Best Translation Services
  25. Xplore-Tech
  26. Why Documentaries
  27. Tigerfish Transcribing
  28. OWORKERS
  29. VerboLabs
  30. Latamways
  31. Global Citizens Translation
  32. Actuals Lanka (Pvt) Ltd
  33. onebox
  34. Technosys IT Management Pvt. Ltd.
  35. Task Virtual
  36. Grupo Noa International
  37. Virtual Assist USA
  38. From-To Limited
  39. Atheva Services
  40. Exactus

"Our team works first-hand with transcribers to turn interviews into written reviews," said Elaine Oves, senior business analyst at Clutch. "If your company works with audio to create written content, consider hiring a qualified transcription service provider to help."

Clutch's list of the top transcription providers includes companies with verified client reviews. Each company has demonstrated competence and customer satisfaction.

Research identifying the leading transcription companies is ongoing. Companies interested in being featured can get listed. Upcoming press releases will highlight top services in select locations.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on October 5. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

The full research can be found at:
https://clutch.co/transcription/leaders-matrix
https://clutch.co/transcription 

About Clutch
Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

