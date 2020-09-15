New List of Top 50 Data Entry Companies in 2020 Announced by B2B Ratings and Reviews Firm Clutch

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released an updated list of the top data entry companies in 2020. Clutch is the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform. All data entry service providers were evaluated based on market research including the companies' client reviews, past work, market presence, and service specialization.

The top 50 firms are as follows:

Top Data Entry Companies in 2020

SunTec India Invensis Unity Communications VirtusaPolaris Virtual Employee ARDEM Incorporated Open Access BPO IntelligentBee Gtechwebindia VSynergize Mindy Support Trupp Global Callbox AdvancedMD Acquire BPO A1 Call Center SupportYourApp Perfect Data Entry GCS Agents Denkai Digital Salesify IQ BackOffice RPR Services, LLC. DialAmerica Merge Technousa Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd. Datainox Strong Vision Data Processing Softfile Exela (formerly SourceHOV) Synjones TechSpeed Inc Statco MyTasker DataPlus Uassist.ME Label Your Data Cloudstaff Direction Software Solutions Noon Dalton VA Talks JMK Infosoft Solutions Ltd. Enshored Westpark Communications Hit Rate Solutions MattsenKumar LLC FLS Connect ASL BPO Cogneesol Bottleneck Virtual Assistants

"Time and data have a certain commonality: value. When time is money, managers should strive to allocate it effectively," said Elaine Oves, senior business development analyst at Clutch.

Administrative processes like data entry are foundational to every business. As a business evolves, however, such tasks can start to burden employees. Third-party, scalable data entry specialists help companies focus on the strategic goals, thereby increasing productivity.

Clutch's list of the top data entry service providers includes companies with vetted client reviews and have demonstrated personal and effective customer service.

Research identifying the leading data entry companies is ongoing. Companies interested in being featured can get listed . Upcoming press releases will highlight top data entry services in select locations.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on September 15. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

The full research can be found at: https://clutch.co/bpo/data-entry/leaders-matrix

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

