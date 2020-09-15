New List of Top 50 Data Entry Companies in 2020 Announced by B2B Ratings and Reviews Firm Clutch
The top data entry services companies identified today consistently demonstrate an ability to meet and exceed their clients' expectations
Sep 15, 2020, 08:39 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released an updated list of the top data entry companies in 2020. Clutch is the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform. All data entry service providers were evaluated based on market research including the companies' client reviews, past work, market presence, and service specialization.
The top 50 firms are as follows:
- SunTec India
- Invensis
- Unity Communications
- VirtusaPolaris
- Virtual Employee
- ARDEM Incorporated
- Open Access BPO
- IntelligentBee
- Gtechwebindia
- VSynergize
- Mindy Support
- Trupp Global
- Callbox
- AdvancedMD
- Acquire BPO
- A1 Call Center
- SupportYourApp
- Perfect Data Entry
- GCS Agents
- Denkai Digital
- Salesify
- IQ BackOffice
- RPR Services, LLC.
- DialAmerica
- Merge
- Technousa Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Datainox
- Strong Vision Data Processing
- Softfile
- Exela (formerly SourceHOV)
- Synjones
- TechSpeed Inc
- Statco
- MyTasker
- DataPlus
- Uassist.ME
- Label Your Data
- Cloudstaff
- Direction Software Solutions
- Noon Dalton
- VA Talks
- JMK Infosoft Solutions Ltd.
- Enshored
- Westpark Communications
- Hit Rate Solutions
- MattsenKumar LLC
- FLS Connect
- ASL BPO
- Cogneesol
- Bottleneck Virtual Assistants
"Time and data have a certain commonality: value. When time is money, managers should strive to allocate it effectively," said Elaine Oves, senior business development analyst at Clutch.
Administrative processes like data entry are foundational to every business. As a business evolves, however, such tasks can start to burden employees. Third-party, scalable data entry specialists help companies focus on the strategic goals, thereby increasing productivity.
Clutch's list of the top data entry service providers includes companies with vetted client reviews and have demonstrated personal and effective customer service.
Research identifying the leading data entry companies is ongoing. Companies interested in being featured can get listed. Upcoming press releases will highlight top data entry services in select locations.
These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on September 15. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
The full research can be found at: https://clutch.co/bpo/data-entry/leaders-matrix
