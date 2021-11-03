New Location For Our Plantation Office

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin and Cancer Associates (SCA) is pleased to announce a new office location for our Plantation office. One of our flagship locations for over 30 years has moved just down the street from the original location into a beautiful new suite of offices. The office will now be located at 261 N. University Drive, Suite 720, Plantation, FL 33324, .2 miles from the original location.

"In the past 4 decades, SCA has grown to be one of the premier dermatology groups in the United States. We offer extensive dermatology skin care services, cosmetic treatments and procedures and dermatologic surgery in over 30 locations throughout Florida. So naturally we are very excited about our beautiful, new location in Plantation and the opportunity to provide an enhanced welcoming environment and additional comfort to our patients," said Reuven Porges, MD, CEO of SCA.