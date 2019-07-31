New Locums Tenens Company, UrologyLocums.com, Focuses and Specializes in Urology Locums

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UrologyLocums.com announced today the launch of the company, adding a new player to the Locums Tenens arena. The company is the first and only Urologist-owned locums company as well as the first and only Urology-focused locum tenens staffing agency.



The company's founding was inspired by the difficulties that can come along with large locum tenens companies that have to accommodate all types of physicians and advanced practice providers. By catering specifically to urologists, UrologyLocums.com is finding a niche in a crowded marketplace.

"I was confident that if we could build a company that was more refined and specialized, we would be able to outperform these companies while also keeping our costs substantially lower," said Nick Stratman, co-founder of UrologyLocums.com. He continued, "The response we've gotten from urologists and hospitals so far has been incredible. The common refrain has been, 'I can't believe this business model hasn't been attempted before.'"



The company was founded by Dr. Ian Thompson III and Nick Stratman. Dr. Thompson is a third-generation urologist who completed a urologic oncology fellowship at UTHSCSA in San Antonio after a urology residency at Vanderbilt. After serving on faculty at UTHSCSA for over 2 years, Dr. Thompson opened his private practice in San Antonio, where he focuses on providing compassionate, quality care to all of his patients. Dr. Thompson is also the founder of UrologyJobSearch.com, a urology-focused physician job board used by hospitals, universities and practices to advertise their permanent openings for urologists.

Nick Stratman is a physician recruitment consultant who has exclusively worked in urology and surgery locums staffing since graduating from Florida State University in 2011. Nick has worked for two major locums agencies in his career, making "President's Club" for the top-producers every year he was at each agency. He brings a wealth of knowledge about physician staffing as well as a lot of long-standing relationships with hospitals and urologists.



The company is currently accepting hospitals and urologists for locums assignments.



Parties interested in contacting UrologyLocums.com can visit the company's website at UrologyLocums.com, or do so by calling the company's main phone number at (210) 504-1555.

