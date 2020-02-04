New Luxury Condos Now Selling in Littleton
Model grand opening on February 8, hosted by Century Communities
Feb 04, 2020, 18:07 ET
LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that 400 Littleton Village, its new condominium community in Littleton, is hosting a model grand opening event on February 8. The event will showcase the community's open layouts, modern features and community amenities. Limited-time savings available!
Learn more at CenturyCommunities.com/LittletonVillage.
"We're thrilled to debut our new model and show off all that 400 Littleton Village has to offer," said Brian Mulqueen, Colorado Division President for Century Communities. "This community checks off a lot of boxes for homebuyers—with open layouts and modern features, convenient community amenities and a prime location near shopping, recreation and more."
GRAND OPENING EVENT
On February 8, Century Communities will host a grand opening event with a first look at 400 Littleton Village's new model and community amenities.
Learn more at CenturyCommunities.com/Promotions/LittletonVillageGrandOpening.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Five floor plans from the mid $300s
- 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 baths
- Up to 1,384 square feet
- Open layouts with patios
- Granite countertops
- Secured parking and building entrances
AMENITIES
- Fitness center
- Rooftop patio with outdoor kitchen
- Bike storage
- Minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at The Streets at SouthGlenn
- Quick commute to the Denver Tech Center
- Neighborhood parks within walking distance
- Sought-after Littleton Public Schools
- Nearby recreation and entertainment, such as golf courses, Chatfield State Park, The Hudson Gardens and South Platte Park
Community address: 480 E. Fremont Place #109, Littleton, CO 80122
For more information, call 303.268.8364.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
Share this article