New Luxury Condos Now Selling in Littleton

"We're thrilled to debut our new model and show off all that 400 Littleton Village has to offer," said Brian Mulqueen, Colorado Division President for Century Communities. "This community checks off a lot of boxes for homebuyers—with open layouts and modern features, convenient community amenities and a prime location near shopping, recreation and more."

GRAND OPENING EVENT

On February 8, Century Communities will host a grand opening event with a first look at 400 Littleton Village's new model and community amenities.

Learn more at CenturyCommunities.com/Promotions/LittletonVillageGrandOpening.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Five floor plans from the mid $300s

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 baths

Up to 1,384 square feet

Open layouts with patios

Granite countertops

Secured parking and building entrances

AMENITIES

Fitness center

Rooftop patio with outdoor kitchen

Bike storage

Minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at The Streets at SouthGlenn

Quick commute to the Denver Tech Center

Neighborhood parks within walking distance

Sought-after Littleton Public Schools

Public Schools Nearby recreation and entertainment, such as golf courses, Chatfield State Park, The Hudson Gardens and South Platte Park

Community address: 480 E. Fremont Place #109, Littleton, CO 80122

For more information, call 303.268.8364.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

