New Luxury Harbor Point Boat Show Is An Intimate Experience For Guest And Exhibitors

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Show organizers announced today, that on May 3rd and 4th, 2019, the premiere luxury boat show experience will take place at the Harbor Point Boat Show, which will be held at the Harbor Point Marina, in Stamford, Connecticut. Organizers together with Building and Land Technology, (BLT), in Stamford, have combined forces to create a one-of-a-kind experience combining yachts, cars, food and luxury lifestyle items.

"Hosting a luxury lifestyle yachting and boating event like this at Harbor Point is something we have been striving to do for many years," said Carl Kuehner, Chairman of BLT. "Harbor Point is the perfect setting and venue for a lavish boat show such as this and we are delighted to host this event and showcase the many amenities available here for both luxury boating enthusiasts and visitors alike. We look forward to this inaugural event and anticipate this year's Harbor Point boat show as the first of many for years to come."

For two days, Harbor Point will transform into a "Monaco-esque" type of yacht show, offering guests an opportunity to see and experience some of the world's most incredible yachts and other masterpieces, both in water and on land.

"With the growing request to host private and more customized show experiences, hosting an event of this nature at Harbor Point Marina is fitting," said, Jennifer Jones, Show Director. "The site we have chosen is sophisticated with its selection of first-class amenities - and convenient as it is in-close-proximity to New York City. It is our collective goal to host the ultimate combination of luxury lifestyle and yachting excellence at a venue that is as beautiful as the yachts that are exhibiting."

Harbor Point covers over 100 acres along the Stamford Waterfront. It is located immediately south of the train station and Downtown Stamford. With over 3,000 apartments contained within ten unique buildings and 20 acres of public parks, including a mile of actively programmed boardwalk, this waterfront destination boasts plenty to keep visitors and residents entertained. In addition to the marina, there are also over 30 retailers onsite and 15 restaurants, with more to come.

The Harbor Point Boat Show will be held at Harbor Point Marina, Friday, May 3rd and Saturday, May 4th from 12:00pm – 10:00pm each day. For more information, visit, www.harborpointboatshow.com; or email hello@harborpointboatshow.com. Follow us @harborpointboatshow.

About Building and Land Technology

Building and Land Technology (BLT), founded in 1982, is a privately held real estate developer, manager and private equity firm. BLT is vertically integrated and has invested in, developed, owned and managed more than 25 million square feet of commercial, hotel and residential properties across 26 states. BLT is also the largest franchisee of Sotheby's residential real estate brokerage, with 28 offices and 1,000 real estate agents. To learn more about BLT visit www.bltoffice.com.

About Showpiece, LLC

Our show management team is a group of visionaries, leaders and event specialists that aim to challenge the status quo. We provide specialized marketing and event services for premium clients in yachting, finance, sports & entertainment, liquor, automotive, and real estate - all part of the luxury lifestyle marketplace. Providing well curated event solutions and unparalleled event strategy for our clients is our primary mission. With almost 9 decades of experience in creation, development and operations of events that include some of the world's largest event platforms – The Super Bowl, ATP and WTA tennis tournaments, NCAA football bowl games, the Olympics, US Open (golf), MLB All Star events, US Open of Surf, Celebrity charity events, BCCI Cricket, countless boat shows, fishing tournaments and yachting rendezvous' – we are passionate about creating the best event experiences for guests and exhibitors. Having fun, excelling at what we do and creating lasting memories is at the core of every event we produce. Tasteful. Unique. Elegant. We are Showpiece. To learn more about the Harbor Point Boat Show visit www.harborpointboatshow.com.

