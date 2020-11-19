New Machine Operator Apprenticeship Launches in Yakima County for Food Manufacturers

YAKIMA, Wash., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next 10 years, 596 food-processing employees across Washington State will transition to upper level positions within the company, many requiring skill advancement. Due to a lack of training opportunities in Central Washington, the Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee (AJAC) and South Central Workforce Council have developed the first Machine Operator Registered Apprenticeship program for Washington State's growing food-manufacturing sector.

AJAC's 18-month Machine Operator apprenticeship combines 3,000 hours (93%) of structured on-the-job training in your company, on your machines and using your work processes, coupled with 300 hours (7%) of college-level classroom instruction accredited through Yakima Valley College.

At their employer, apprentices work under seasoned mentors to grow skillsets in key areas of focus including:

Safety and sanitation

Industrial maintenance and mechatronics

Equipment set-up

Quality assurance and inspection

Preventative and predicative maintenance.

Food and material science (perishable/non-perishable)

Food manufacturing technology

In the classroom, apprentices learn the theory behind machine operation including machine operator technology, industrial maintenance, mechatronics, quality assurance and material science. Upon completion of the apprenticeship, apprentices will receive a nationally recognized journey-level card from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.

To date, AJAC has enrolled 35 apprentices across Washington State employed at food manufacturers including Washington Beef, TransOcean Products, Trident Seafoods, Yakima Chief Hops, Tree Top, and Macro Plastics. The growth in Washington State for Packaging and Filling Machine Operators is significantly higher than the rest of the country. With a 12% growth rate over 10 years, the workforce will need training to meet the economic demand.

Starting spring 2021, employers can enroll their employees into the apprenticeship program and immediately begin their college-level classroom instruction. The six-course program also gives apprentices the opportunity to earn college credits that can apply towards a post-secondary degree.

Employers interested in offering this apprenticeship to their employees can contact AJAC's Regional Program Manager, Heather Collins at [email protected] or 509-574-1958.

AJAC launched in 2008 with an investment from Washington State to skill-up the advanced manufacturing workforce through registered apprenticeship. AJAC developed and implemented 10 high-growth, in-demand apprenticeship occupations to serve a variety of demographics, industries, and companies across the state. AJAC serves approximately 400 apprentices per year at close to 300 companies.

SOURCE The Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee