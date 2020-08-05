New Manheim and vAuto Integrations Help Dealers Drive Greater Inventory Profitability

"Dealers have told us that they want a tighter connection between vAuto and Manheim, and these two integrations are great examples of how we're acting on that feedback and helping dealers better manage their inventory," said Zach Hallowell, vice president of Manheim Digital. "vAuto and Manheim offer powerful inventory management tools and bringing them closer together delivers on the promise of Cox Automotive for our clients."

More details on these integrations follow:

Request a Manheim Express Concierge Specialist from Provision

Since March 1st, over 120,000 used car trade-ins from vAuto's Provision have been listed in the Manheim marketplace. Now, with the ability to request a Manheim Express Concierge specialist right from the Provision platform, dealers can more quickly have their inventory listed by a Manheim specialist while staying focused on other critical aspects of their businesses.

On the Provision Gauge Page, clients can now click to request a Manheim Express Concierge specialist. The Concierge team will promptly follow up and schedule a time for a trained specialist to visit the dealership, conduct thorough vehicle inspections and list vehicles using the advanced listing tools in Manheim Express.

In addition to the typical Manheim Express capture features, including exterior 360s of the vehicle, engine audio/video clips and detailed condition information, listings conducted by a Concierge specialist offer the bonuses of having an inspection grade, OBD2 readings, undercarriage video and interior 360 imaging. Plus, Concierge specialists serve as advisors, consulting on a dealer's overall remarketing strategy and recommending vehicle values.

This integration comes on the heels of the first touchpoint between Manheim Express and Provision, announced in 2019, which enabled dealers to more quickly send a vehicle to Manheim Express from the Provision app.



vAuto Data Integrated into Manheim.com Recommendations

No doubt, stocking the right inventory is key to used vehicle profitability, and vAuto Stockwave and Provision clients rely on those tools' insights to make critical inventory acquisition decisions. Now, clients who use those platforms will see their business plans incorporated into the existing vehicle recommendations on Manheim.com, with the overlay of the vAuto Stocking Grade and Strategy Action appearing in the recommendations carousel.

Vehicle recommendations, launched in 2020 with the new Manheim.com, are based on dealer's one-of-a-kind search and purchase history. These personalized suggestions are driven by M LOGIC™ technology, a suite of advanced decisioning products from Manheim that bring the power of Cox Automotive data to the remarketing industry.

Having vAuto data available on Manheim.com recommended vehicles helps dealers make faster, more informed decisions. The data is refreshed twice per day, so clients always have the latest information at their fingertips.

"vAuto has long been focused on giving our clients the live market insights they need to make more profitable decisions when buying and selling inventory," added Randy Kobat, vice president, Inventory Management Solutions at Cox Automotive. "With these two new touchpoints between vAuto and Manheim, we are making it easier for clients to turn insights into actions that will keep their businesses moving forward."

Clients interested in learning more can visit vAuto.com, Manheim.com, or reach out to their respective reps or performance managers.

