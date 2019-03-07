New Maricopa Community Reveals Six Available Floor Plans

MARICOPA, Ariz., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Palo Brea, a new community showcasing Seasons™ Collection homes from the low $200s.

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event, which will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. Attendees will enjoy flavorful fare from the Burgers Amore food truck, and will be able to tour the new Sunstone and Moonstone model homes.

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the low $200s

Four single-story & two two-story floor plans

2 to 6 bedrooms & up to approx. 2,630 sq. ft.

Hundreds of personalization options at the Home Gallery™

Community park & playground

Minutes from shopping, dining & the Copper Sky Recreation Center

Seasons at Palo Brea is located at 44248 W. Palo Olmo Road, Maricopa, AZ 85138

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

