New Marketing Campaign for the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Features Actress Kathryn Hahn

Chrysler brand and actress Kathryn Hahn ("Bad Moms," "We're The Millers") team up once again for a new advertising campaign for the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Spanning television, digital and social media, including Chrysler brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels, the campaign "Drive a Hybrid" features Hahn as a disapproving game show host quizzing contestants on the merits of driving the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

"The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the only plug-in hybrid minivan on the market, and our "Drive a Hybrid" campaign featuring Kathryn Hahn is a fresh and engaging way to educate people about the benefits of hybrid ownership," said Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing, FCA - North America. "With this campaign, we take a direct and light-hearted approach to giving our audiences answers to some of the most asked questions about hybrid ownership, in a way that is unique to the Pacifica Hybrid and to Kathryn's comedic talents."

Debuting with the new video "Game Show," the 30-secondspot features Hahn as the host of a question-and-answer program where in a matter-of-fact manner she asks the contestants, "why don't you drive a hybrid?" As each participant responds with some false stigmas attributed to hybrid vehicles, Hahn rejects their responses, points out the many features of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and that there is no reason not to own one.

"I got to realize my dream of being a game show host AND help customers realize the many benefits of owning a hybrid vehicle," said Kathryn Hahn.

The Chrysler brand created the campaign in partnership with Doner.

Chrysler Pacifica

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform when first introduced in 2016 for the 2017 model year, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first and only plug-in hybrid vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan four years in a row, with the Pacifica serving as a no-compromise minivan ideally suited for today's families.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers families a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

