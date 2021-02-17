New Marley Insights Turns Conversational Texting Data Into Advanced Insurance Analytics

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know insurance, today announced the availability of Marley Insights.

Marley Insights is a visual dashboard of more than 20 built-in analytical reports, and countless customizable views including message sentiment, open claims, average time to first contact, average survey score, active users, and case status. Supervisors can filter by numerous attributes including case type, group, operator name and date and status. Insurance carriers can use the provided API to integrate data from Marley Insights into their core insurance platform.

The data captured in texting conversations offers a glimpse into how policyholders are feeling, how reps are handling claims, and how teams are performing. With Marley Insights, supervisors gain a dashboard view across their claims agents' conversations to help optimize policyholders' experiences, celebrate adjusters' performance, and drive behavioral change.

Hi Marley's Founder and CEO Mike Greene said, "The role of the supervisor is critical in claims and is especially challenging in today's remote working environment. Marley Insights' conversational data benchmarking allows supervisors to visualize sentiment, capture reviews and understand how the team is performing. Customers with Marley Insights have described it as a capability they 'no longer want to be without!'"

Jeffrey Pryce, Assistant Vice President, Claims, at Union Mutual, said, "Union Mutual values the metrics and analytics received from the Hi Marley platform. We've noted shorter claims cycle times and increased positive customer feedback data as two of the most compelling results."

Marley Insights benefits include:

Access team performance data — Claims leaders managing multiple people, teams and locations can easily see a dashboard of individual, team and site performance, provide data to support team success, and drive positive behavior.

Inspire productivity— Managers can use the dashboards to provide support to their teams and drive efficiencies to make an impact on time to resolution and lower loss ratios.

Celebrate claims adjuster performance — Leaders can easily view adjusters' star reviews to recognize and celebrate their success.

Track and view sentiment — The dashboard view helps supervisors easily see and understand text message sentiments through specific conversations or across the organization.

Hi Marley makes it simple for policyholders to contact claim adjusters via text to leverage their communication channel of choice cut through inefficiencies. By providing an SMS platform purpose-built for the insurance industry in which the entire ecosystem of service providers can communicate, insurance carriers can delight customers, achieve faster time to resolution and lower loss ratios.

About Hi Marley, Inc.

Hi Marley is a purpose-driven SaaS platform built for the insurance industry by people who know and love insurance. Designed to enhance customer trust and loyalty, Hi Marley enables hassle-free communication between the policyholder, insurance carrier and partners through a conversation SMS platform, helping delight policyholders and achieve faster time to resolution. The platform uses industry-leading analytics to generate meaningful insights, enabling carriers to drive positive outcomes. Hi Marley has flexible APIs and requires zero integration to get started. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

