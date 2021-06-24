New Medela Family App Connects Expectant & New Parents to Expert Breastfeeding Support

• Most Trusted Breast Pump Brand+ Introduces Free App Solution to Track Contractions, Baby's Growth, Nursing/Pumping Sessions and Milk Supply with Virtual Storage Feature

• Medela Family App Connects to Medela Breast Pumps and Provides Personalized Support to Help Reach Breastfeeding Goals

MCHENRY, Ill., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela LLC, the most trusted breast pump brand+, announced today that Medela Family™, the company's new, mobile app for breastfeeding parents is now available for free on iOS and Android devices around the world*. Medela Family tracks important stats for pregnancy, baby, and breastfeeding from the first trimester of pregnancy through baby's first year, providing personalized, evidence-based tips and support to help families meet their breastfeeding goals.

"The Medela Family app reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the needs of today's breastfeeding families," said Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela. "For 60 years, we have focused our efforts on improving the breast milk feeding experience for families around the world with research-based and award-winning products, innovations and resources. Hearing from families about the challenge to find trusted, evidence-based information, Medela Family provides a one-stop digital solution to support their personal breastfeeding goals with tracking tools, a smart connection to Medela breast pumps, a virtual breast milk storage system, personalized articles and advice from certified lactation consultants, and so much more."

The Medela Family app and program replaces the previous MyMedela® app and The Moms' Room digital solutions. Current MyMedela users will receive a notification to update to Medela Family this month to access the wealth of digital resources now available in this singular, global solution. Through the Medela Family app, users can opt-in to receive personalized web, email and text support to help them navigate their breastfeeding journey.

"We're thrilled to connect expecting and new parents across North America to Medela Family," says Nancy Heaton, vice president of marketing and e-commerce of the Americas for Medela. "The early days of parenting are overwhelming, and we know that there is so much information out there. Medela Family makes finding trusted insights and expert guidance about breast milk, pumping and feeding simple and accessible so all parents can be empowered to make informed decisions for their family."

Designed by the breast pump brand most recommended by doctors and chosen first by moms**, the Medela Family app works like a smart assistant for new parents. In addition to voice command for hands-free access, Medela Family features:

Tracking tools from pregnancy through baby's first year. Monitor contractions during pregnancy, track important baby health indicators like sleep, diapers, feeds, length and weight. Access a personalized dashboard of statistics and insights that can be easily shared with healthcare professionals. Moms also have access to customizable checklists to help them pack for the hospital, prepare to return to work, and more.

Solutions to manage breastfeeding and pumping schedule. Seamlessly track pumping and breastfeeding sessions to monitor milk supply. Connect Medela's Sonata Flex ™ and Freestyle Flex ™ breast pumps for real-time pumping session information and quick how-to guidance. The virtual breast milk storage system helps manage fridge and freezer inventory, with expiration alerts making sure not a drop is wasted.

Access to answers you can trust. After completing Medela's exclusive confidence assessment within the app, moms will get access to customized feedback and support based on their goals and challenges. Users can get trusted answers to their breastfeeding and pumping questions from the Medela Family personal helper – a chatbot assistant created by certified lactation experts that references research-based insights. The more questions asked by the community, the more intelligent the chatbot becomes.

Instant lactation support when you need it most. Breastfeeding families in the USA will continue to have access to Medela's 24/7LC ™ virtual lactation support solution through the Medela Family app experience. This subscription-based add-on is optional and available for purchase through the app whenever moms need to connect with a board-certified lactation consultant, any time day or night.

Members-only perks and exclusive offers. Medela Family members in the USA and Canada will benefit from exclusive promotions and special offers available throughout the year. For USA , members will receive discounted access to exclusive product bundles and have the opportunity to be a product tester. In Canada , all new Medela Family members will receive a 10% OFF code to apply to a future order.

Medela Family replaces the MyMedela® app and is available now in the App Store and Google Play. Visit www.medela.us/breastfeeding/services/medela-family-app for more information.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides the leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.us.

+Voted most trusted breast pump brand by United States and Canadian shoppers based on the 2021 BrandSpark® American and Canadian Trust Studies

*Availability may vary regionally. Not available in China.

**IQVIA ProVoice Survey; September 2019 – August 2020. Medela 2018 U.S. Breast Milk Feeding Report. Medela 2017 Managed Markets Pulse Study.

Medela and MyMedela wordmark and logo are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Medela Family, The Mom' Room, 24/7 LC, Sonata Flex and Freestyle Flex are trademarks of Medela.

Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google Inc. Android is a trademark of Google Inc.

iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

SOURCE Medela LLC

Related Links

https://www.medela.us

