New Medline Patient Experience & Innovation Institute Launched to Fill Critical Industry Gap

NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new Patient Experience & Innovation Institute to assist the growing number of hospital and health system leaders who recognize patient experience is an organizational priority that supports every aspect of their operational objectives. The intent is to help health systems deliver meaningful bottom-line impact, better outcomes and long-term revenue improvements.

"Years of working closely with Medline customers taught us that consistent high performance in patient satisfaction is a source of frustration for many health systems," says Martie Moore, Chief Nursing Officer for Medline. "The new Patient Experience and Innovation Institute responds to this need by guiding hospital leaders to enhance their ability to sustain exceptional care experiences."

Medline's overarching patient experience strategy is being headed by Lisa Petrilli. Petrilli selected Diane Stover Hopkins as Executive Director of the Institute based on her extensive background working within healthcare to build more innovative cultures. Programs are held at Medline headquarters in Northfield, Ill. and include two and three-day interactive workshops that give executives and clinical leaders new tools and insights to strengthen their overall performance and staff engagement. Safety as the foundation of an exceptional experience is a unique approach that Medline takes for these workshops at the Institute.

Given the shift to value based payments and unprecedented transparency around hospital performance, health systems have increasingly found they need to work on sustainable patient experience strategies. Quality, cost and financial considerations, previously considered related but separate, are now being viewed as needing to be integrated with patient satisfaction strategies. Post-workshop webinars and follow up support help ensure participants are prepared to lead and implement new approaches within their organizations. Courses will cover a variety of topics, including:

Patient Experience Leadership & Coaching Certification

Patient Experience Strategies for CNOs and Executives

Building a More Innovative Problem-Solving Workforce

Effective Launching of New Programs, Products & Solutions

"This program is nowhere else in the country," said Institute attendee Jennifer Kreiser, Vice President of Patient Care Services at Sentara. "I would like to send all my new people here."

To learn more about the Patient Experience & Innovation Institute, or to reserve your spot, visit https://www.medline.com/pages/patient-experience-institute/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare business that improves the operating performance of healthcare systems and providers by delivering customized solutions for clinical programs, medical supplies and supply chain and financial solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company strategically supports nearly a third of the largest healthcare systems in the United States and also works with providers across the continuum of care to achieve both clinical and financial success. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline's more than 20,000 employees provide a customized approach to each healthcare provider enabled by this agility at scale. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

