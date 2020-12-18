New MedTech Company Working to Bring Travel and Businesses Back to Life

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know the challenges our venues, restaurants, and small businesses are facing under tighter lockdowns and municipal restrictions across the country. One Colorado company has launched new COVID-19 testing solutions that will not only help small businesses struggling to reopen but larger corporations as well. The company also provides rapid tests for individuals who need testing for work or personal reasons.

"We have expanded our testing capabilities to support our broader mission of providing an easy way for venues and facilities to validate each customer's health status prior to entry," said David Fetter, CEO of Good to Go! "However, we realized that, even as the vaccine becomes readily available, there is still a tremendous requirement for rapid turnaround testing to meet travel needs, help contain suspected outbreaks, and to remain vigilant as we visit loved ones over the holidays and into the new year."

Good to Go! is a MedTech company that specializes in infectious disease risk mitigation. The company utilizes only highly accurate molecular testing yielding a 97+% accurate result in 15 minutes on-site or 99+% accurate results within 24 hours for its RT-PCR test. This type of rapid testing enables businesses of all sizes to test and manage outbreaks, as well as support travel requirements. Good to Go!'s testing capabilities also extend to private individuals and essential workers who need to travel for the holidays or require a negative test to go back to work.

Good to Go!'s expanded testing capabilities supports its proprietary technology platform that provides reopening solutions for venues, events, and business by providing "health clearances" for customers while maintaining only the highest standard of confidentiality and privacy for its patients. To schedule a test for you or your business, call 303-214-4000 to set up an appointment.

About Good to Go!

Good to Go! is an infectious disease medical practice and technology company providing solutions to help businesses reopen faster, safely, and with less social distancing. From large concert venues and events to small cafés and large restaurants, Good to Go! strives to keep customers and employees safe through frequent and proper testing. The company uses state-of-the-art technology to proactively manage the health and safety of venues, events, and other businesses worldwide by managing and reporting information to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. For more information on Good to Go! visit www.goodtogo.live .

