New Member Benefits Announced This Fall for AARP Members

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can now take advantage of several new benefits available from new and existing providers. The latest additions to the wide-ranging list of member benefits include savings and special offers from Consumer Cellular, Trust & Will, and Red Roof®.

"From new opportunities to connect with family to peace of mind for loved ones and more, AARP members nationwide will have access to a variety of new benefits this fall," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "We are pleased to share these new benefits that continue to reinforce the value of an AARP membership."

New benefits include:

CC ConnectPad – Members save 5% on monthly services for CC ConnectPad from Consumer Cellular, a tablet with an 8" screen that delivers cellular calling, email, text messaging, video chat, apps, games and Internet browsing.ConnectPad is an 8" smart device that works as an easy-to-use phone and tablet that allows users to easily connect with family and friends, browse the internet, explore apps, and capture memories by taking photos, filming videos, and more.

Trust & Will – When you create an estate plan online with Trust & Will, you'll get access to personalized customer support, customizable documents that are legally valid in all 50 states and one year of free unlimited updates. As an AARP member, you'll receive a 10% discount on trusts, wills and guardian documents.

Red Roof® – AARP members save 10% off the best available rate and get one free bottle of water per room at check-in. Red Roof developed Red Roof RediCleanTM to provide enhanced cleaning protocols using EPA approved products, to help ensure your health and safety.

For more information about benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits . AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

About Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is a top-rated wireless carrier that provides no-contract cell phones and service plans primarily to those 50+. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 12 years and offers AARP members special discounts on service. Founded over 25 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, Consumer Cellular is privately held with more than 2000 employees. The Portland, Ore.-based company utilizes the nation's largest voice and data networks, which covers 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular's wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target, as well as direct to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. Consumer Cellular received the highest score among value mobile virtual network operators (formally non-contract value segment) of the J.D. Power 2016 (V2) – 2020 (V2) Wireless Non-Contract Customer Care Performance Studies and 2021 (V1) Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study of customers' satisfaction with wireless customer care experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Trust & Will

Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 250,000 members successfully plan their legacy. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Trust & Will is on a mission to provide families a better way to plan for the future. We make estate planning simple, affordable, and accessible for everyone by providing a secure way to set up your plan online in minutes. We've modernized estate planning with a design-first approach, layered on top of incredible customer support to help people throughout the process. In response to COVID-19, Trust & Will launched the Frontline Heroes Initiative, which has provided more than 11,000 free estate plans to healthcare professionals and teachers. To learn more, visit ww.trustandwill.com .

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

* Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

