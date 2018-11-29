New Member Firm in the Netherlands Expands Reanda International's Presence in Europe

Reanda International, the top 20 international global network of independent accounting and consulting firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of the Netherlands member firm Scope Audit & Assurance B.V., effective 18 November 2018. The cooperation was sealed at the signing ceremony held during the Annual Conference 2018 of Reanda International in Beijing China on 18 November, and was witnessed by more than 400 guests and delegates including government leaders, embassies of several countries in China, former economic and commercial counselor of Chinese embassies abroad, experts, scholars, representatives of entrepreneurs and business service organizations and media outlet.

Mr. Huang Jinhui, Chairman of Reanda International:

"Scope Audit & Assurance B.V. stands out with its positioning on focusing to provide professional services to international companies. Their truly international focus creates the firm distinctive corporate image. In addition, Scope Audit & Assurance B.V. is very experienced in handling the CIS tier business in the European region, it targets at further developing the CIS markets.

Reanda International is delighted to welcome the joining of such an ambitious firm with visionary goals. While the Netherlands is the gateway to Europe with well-established and mature logistics infrastructure, the firm shall play an important role in the development of Reanda International's Europe region. We trust that the addition of our new Netherlands member will definitely bring a great deal of new experience and expertise to the network and we are proud that they have chosen Reanda as their trusted partner for mutual growth."

Gerard Uijtendaal, Managing Partner of Scope Audit & Assurance B.V:

"Becoming the exclusive member firm in the Netherlands for Reanda International enhances our capabilities to service international companies in audit, tax and advisory. Being part of a top 20 international audit network will give us better visibility to clients and employees. Scope Audit specializes in international audits and as such we are a viable alternative for companies who are looking for a tailor-made solution to their audit and advisory needs.

After opening our office in Moscow earlier this year, the membership with Reanda International network will provide us with a stronger fundament to our ambitious growth strategy in the Netherlands and in Russia, both organically and by acquisitions."

About Reanda International

Reanda International is a global network of independent accounting and consulting firms and the first professional accounting network in China to collaborate with independent member firms from around the world.

Reanda International's global network of members provide assurance, tax consulting and specialist business advisory services to privately owned businesses and multinational conglomerates.

With 96 offices and more than 2,000 dedicated professionals in 35 countries, Reanda International is one of the leading networks in the Asian region and is consistently ranked in the top 20 international networks around the world.

About Scope Audit & Assurance B.V.

Headquartered in the capital city Amsterdam with a working office in Moscow, Russia, Scope Audit & Assurance B.V. is managed by 4 partners with Big 4 audit firm's background and a further 12 professional and support staff. The firm's managing partner Mr. Gerard Uijtendaal held several senior management roles at various top-tier international accounting firms in the Netherlands and Russia. He also served as the Chairman of the Accounting Committee of the Association of European Businesses in Russia.

