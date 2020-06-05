New Membership Community Launches for Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy
Jun 05, 2020, 08:33 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YFJ Consulting, LLC announces the launch of WOC, a new membership community for Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy. WOC's mission is to celebrate, inspire and champion women of color in fundraising, philanthropy and related fields through building community and providing unparalleled personal and professional development resources. WOC's website has launched for membership at www.WOC-fp.com. An official launch event will take place online at 2pm EDT on June 30, 2020.
Leadership:
Founder: Yolanda F. Johnson, President and Founder, YFJ Consulting, LLC
Advisory Committee:
Adeshola "Shola" Akintobi, Founder and CEO, Best Face Forward Cosmetics
Brenda Asare, President & CEO, The Alford Group; Vice-Chair of The Giving Institute
Anna Barber, Founder and Principal Consultant, Barber & Associates, LLC
Chantal Bonitto, Director, Inclusive Philanthropy, PPFA, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Birgit Smith Burton, Founder, AADO, African American Development Officers
Angelique S. C. Grant, Ph.D., Senior Consultant and Vice President, Aspen Leadership Group
Martha Lauria, Director, Development Systems and Analytics, Northwell Health
Mary M. Luke, Member, UN Women USA Board of Directors
Zena Lum, Senior Consultant, Lindauer Global
Shaunda McDill, Program Officer, Arts & Culture, The Heinz Endowments
Allyson Reaves, Corporate Vice President, CCS Fundraising
Jeannie Sager, Director, Women's Philanthropy Institute IU Lilly Family School of Philanthropy
Why WOC Now:
WOC (pronounced "woke"), endeavors to be the "hub" and "heart" for women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic communities around the world. Individuals will be able to join, starting today. Founder Yolanda F. Johnson remarks, "In order to see real, lasting change, we must begin with ourselves. Let us naturally include women of color in the way we think about leadership, careers and advancement. Not as 'others,' or exceptions, but as the norm in a society that welcomes the talents, skills and leadership of women of color and values them just as equally as anyone else. There is a place for all of us at the table of success. I invite all women of color to take their seats and WOC is here to lead the way."
WOC membership benefits include:
- Professional Development Programs - including WOC at Work, Views from the C-Suite and More!
- Exclusive Members-Only Programs and Events
- Member-Rate Program Event Discounts
- Career Development Tools - including WOC's custom Career Assessment
- Networking Opportunities
- Thought-Provoking Articles from Content Experts
- Online Resource Library - with an array of articles and research on women of color and people of color
- Exclusive WOC Discounts with Partner Brands
Supporters:
CCS Fundraising
Lindauer Global
Nina Christine Fragrance
Best Face Forward Cosmetics
About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:
With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda F. Johnson has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations, launching creative event sponsorship and marketing initiatives that produced new streams of both contributed and earned income. Her fundraising expertise includes securing foundation, corporate, and government funding and cultivating a diverse major gifts portfolio.
In addition to leading YFJ Consulting, LLC, Yolanda is the President of Women In Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, as a producer, as an educator, and she has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.
CONTACT: Christine Kite Kelly: [email protected], 203.505.8816
SOURCE WOC - YFJ Consulting, LLC