New Membership Community Launches for Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy

NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YFJ Consulting, LLC announces the launch of WOC, a new membership community for Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy. WOC's mission is to celebrate, inspire and champion women of color in fundraising, philanthropy and related fields through building community and providing unparalleled personal and professional development resources. WOC's website has launched for membership at www.WOC-fp.com. An official launch event will take place online at 2pm EDT on June 30, 2020.

Leadership:

WOC - Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy

Founder: Yolanda F. Johnson, President and Founder, YFJ Consulting, LLC

Advisory Committee:

Adeshola "Shola" Akintobi, Founder and CEO, Best Face Forward Cosmetics

Brenda Asare, President & CEO, The Alford Group; Vice-Chair of The Giving Institute

Anna Barber, Founder and Principal Consultant, Barber & Associates, LLC

Chantal Bonitto, Director, Inclusive Philanthropy, PPFA, Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Birgit Smith Burton, Founder, AADO, African American Development Officers

Angelique S. C. Grant, Ph.D., Senior Consultant and Vice President, Aspen Leadership Group

Martha Lauria, Director, Development Systems and Analytics, Northwell Health

Mary M. Luke, Member, UN Women USA Board of Directors

Zena Lum, Senior Consultant, Lindauer Global

Shaunda McDill, Program Officer, Arts & Culture, The Heinz Endowments

Allyson Reaves, Corporate Vice President, CCS Fundraising

Jeannie Sager, Director, Women's Philanthropy Institute IU Lilly Family School of Philanthropy

Why WOC Now:

WOC (pronounced "woke"), endeavors to be the "hub" and "heart" for women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic communities around the world. Individuals will be able to join, starting today. Founder Yolanda F. Johnson remarks, "In order to see real, lasting change, we must begin with ourselves. Let us naturally include women of color in the way we think about leadership, careers and advancement. Not as 'others,' or exceptions, but as the norm in a society that welcomes the talents, skills and leadership of women of color and values them just as equally as anyone else. There is a place for all of us at the table of success. I invite all women of color to take their seats and WOC is here to lead the way."

WOC membership benefits include:

Professional Development Programs - including WOC at Work, Views from the C-Suite and More!

Exclusive Members-Only Programs and Events

Member-Rate Program Event Discounts

Career Development Tools - including WOC's custom Career Assessment

Networking Opportunities

Thought-Provoking Articles from Content Experts

Online Resource Library - with an array of articles and research on women of color and people of color

Exclusive WOC Discounts with Partner Brands

Supporters:

CCS Fundraising

Lindauer Global

Nina Christine Fragrance

Best Face Forward Cosmetics

About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:

With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda F. Johnson has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations, launching creative event sponsorship and marketing initiatives that produced new streams of both contributed and earned income. Her fundraising expertise includes securing foundation, corporate, and government funding and cultivating a diverse major gifts portfolio.

In addition to leading YFJ Consulting, LLC, Yolanda is the President of Women In Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, as a producer, as an educator, and she has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.

CONTACT: Christine Kite Kelly: [email protected], 203.505.8816

SOURCE WOC - YFJ Consulting, LLC