New Mental Wellness and Addiction Therapy Center in Miami, FL Boasts Groundbreaking, Science-Based Treatment Approaches

MIAMI, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2020, GIA Miami opened its doors to the public and began treating patients suffering from mental wellness issues and substance use disorders. The team of experts at GIA comprises a diverse, international group of healthcare professionals who are united in a single belief: that modern neuroscience and psychological practice must inform the treatment of mental health and substance abuse problems. The GIA team has made sure that this mission is at the heart of every diagnosis, every treatment plan, and every clinical decision that they make.

The experienced medical staff at GIA are among the world's leading experts on mental health and substance abuse and have spent years on the front lines treating such conditions. GIA Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Antonello Bonci is an internationally recognized authority on addiction disorders with more than 35 years of experience researching, diagnosing, and treating a broad range of issues surrounding mental health and addiction issues. Dr. Bonci and his expert team bring this extensive experience and in-depth background knowledge to bear on their patients' clinical issues every day.

***COVID-19 UPDATE***

The staff at GIA firmly believes that even amid the current global health crisis, no one with mental health concerns or a substance use disorder should be prohibited from getting the help they need. To this end, in the telehealth services program at GIA Miami, patients get the same standard of care that they would receive in a more intensive face-to-face program. The only difference is that they get it while living at home, working, and fulfilling their other responsibilities.

Among the telehealth treatment options on offer at GIA are:

HIPAA-compliant video conferencing. Meet with our world-renowned team of therapists and clinicians virtually. It is more convenient and offers the same high standard of care that you would receive in our in-person program.

Web-, app-, and telephone-based treatment supports. As a patient at GIA, the help you need is only a click or a call away.

Educational outreach and YouTube. Patients at GIA are invited to take advantage of a broad range of educational materials developed by our medical staff. These include online classes, a variety of recovery-specific content on our YouTube channel, and other remote learning opportunities.

If you feel that you or someone you care about could benefit from these types of services, don't hesitate to reach out to GIA today.

About GIA Miami: GIA Miami is a mental wellness and addiction therapy facility located in Miami, Florida. Opened in July 2020, the facility provides patients from all walks of life and social strata with the tools they need to address their mental health issues, as well as to reclaim their lives from addiction. By relying on a broad range of clinical and therapeutic approaches, the expert team at GIA guides patients through every step of the healing process. And they make a point of constructing individual treatment plans for each patient based on their unique needs.

To learn more, call GIA Miami at (833) 713-0828 or visit their website at https://www.gia.miami/

