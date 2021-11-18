New Meta Entertainment, Parent Company of Dignitas, Launches Women's Esports and Gaming Media Platform: Raidiant.gg

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), the esports and gaming media organization home to storied esports team, Dignitas, has launched its women in gaming and esports media platform: Raidiant.gg . A website, initiative and content hub, Raidiant will focus on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers. As the next stage of Dignitas' women's initiative, first launched in August of 2020, Raidiant will provide educational, social and competitive resources for gamers.

Raidiant.gg is a first of it's kind platform celebrating women in esports and gaming content creation. Raidiant.gg - A website, initiative and content hub, Raidiant will focus on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers. Women's and co-ed tournaments, team rosters, content creator director, event listings for all internal and third-party events, educational resources for aspiring pro gamers, content creators and esports industry workforce. Raidiant.gg - A website, initiative and content hub, Raidiant will focus on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers. Women's and co-ed tournaments, team rosters, content creator director, event listings for all internal and third-party events, educational resources for aspiring pro gamers, content creators and esports industry workforce.

To celebrate the launch, Raidiant is hosting a livestream on November 18 at 10:00 AM PT on Twitch.tv/RaidiantGG with Lisa "LucyMae" Malambri, Heather "sapphiRe" Garozzo, Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido, Elyse "Herculyse" Herrera, Demi "TigerQueen" Green and Paige "MadamFunk" Funk and a Twitter Spaces AMA at 2:00 PM PT on Twitter.com/RaidiantGG.

"Raidiant comes from the combination of 'radiant' and 'raid,'" said Heather "sapphiRe" Garozzo, VP of Community & Events, NME. "Radiants bring light, which is what the site is doing for women gamers who are not regularly covered by the media. We were also inspired by live stream raids where raids are meant to champion others by raising their profiles and expanding reach. Our goal is that Raidiant melds these meanings together and ultimately, we build a stronger community, together."

The platform features catalogs of women's tournaments, educational resources and tips from partners, digital content, esports team and influencer directories and more. This team-agnostic platform will be a destination for women to accelerate their gaming career development. With original content, live streams and events, esports veterans and professionals will provide instructional resources across the broad spectrum of gaming.

CONTENT

Raidiant will be the hub for all things women gaming media. With media resources for amateurs through pro gamers, parents and industry personnel, Raidiant's growing roster of gaming talent and esports professionals will provide pro-level tips, news and entertainment for its community. The "News and Features" portion of the website will serve as a leading aggregator and source for all women in gaming news, and a destination for original content sharing the inspiring stories of the gaming industry's countless women pioneers.

COMMUNITY

The platform will feature a comprehensive directory of women's esports teams/players, clubs, content creators, streamers, and more. Individuals and organizations will create Raidiant "Profiles" to enable opportunities to engage, connect, and network.

EVENTS

The website's event section will highlight women in gaming related events from amateur to professional competitions, panels hosted by premier event organizers, women-focused tournaments along with virtual and in-person community networking events. Third-party event organizers are encouraged to submit their events to be listed on the Raidiant.gg platform. The first Raidiant owned and operated events are in motion to be announced soon.

Raidiant has launched its Galaxy Partners Program to collaborate with prominent organizations who are dedicated to growing women's presence in esports and gaming. The presenting partners of Raidiant are NYX Professional Makeup ( nyxcosmetics.com ) and performance wear company, VIRUS International ( virusintl.com ). Additional Galaxy Partners include Twitter, exclusive home of Raidiant AMAs, Zoomph, supplying AI-based insights and analytics, Queer Women of Esports, providing thought leadership on diversity, equity and inclusion, and Nerd Street Gamers, offering mentorship for women that aspire to be involved in gaming broadcasts. Also joining the Raidiant Advisory Board is Elizabeth Del Valle, Head of Marketing, Gaming & Creator Communities for YouTube, Rebecca Dixon, CEO of the*gameHERs and Amy Latimer, President, TD Garden.

"We're thrilled to support Raidiant and spotlight the power of women gamers, creators and esports athletes," said Rishi Chadha, Head of Gaming Content Partnerships, Twitter. "Twitter's the home for all gaming conversations, and it's our goal to help novice and professional gamers grow their brands and connect with an audience in healthy and impactful ways. This partnership solidifies our desire to not just show up, but to make a lasting commitment and difference in the growth of this very important audience."

Galaxy Partners will help support the Raidiant Rocketship, a program to provide opportunities for content creators to grow their passion into a full-time career in gaming and esports. The three-month program will offer one enterprising gamer an opportunity to be featured as a Raidiant Content Creator, including compensation, a full set-up live streaming package and a professional fellowship program also features monthly workshops, mentoring and other training as well as rotations for career exploration.



Dignitas creators and esports athletes will collaborate with Raidiant for monthly and quarterly events and tournaments. The roster includes Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido, Amanda "rain" Smith, Melisa "theia" Mundorff, Juliana "showliana" Maransaldi, Stefanie "Stefanie" Jones, Celine "starsmitten", Elyse "Herculyse" Herrera, Demi "TigerQueen" Green, Larissa "Laribasgal" de Oliveira Basgal and Nicolle "Nycts" Nascimento.

This vertical has stemmed from Dignitas' long-time commitment to women gamers, including being one of the first organizations to recruit women content creators in the early 2000's and home to the multi-time Women's World Champion CS:GO and VALORANT team. Since Dignitas launched _FE in August 2020, now rebranded to Raidiant, Dignitas has hosted quarterly women-focused events including live panels, play with the pro game nights, and recruited women content creators and esports athletes.

ABOUT RAIDIANT

Launched by New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), parent company of esports organization Dignitas , as the next stage of the esports organization's women's initiative, Raidiant is a platform providing women gamers with educational, social, and competitive resources. A team-agnostic platform dedicated to consistent women in gaming coverage and a one-stop shop destination for women to accelerate their gaming career development. Raidiant aspires to be the largest online hub for women who love gaming at every skill level.

To learn more about Raidiant, visit Raidiant.gg , Twitter.com/RaidiantGG , Instagram.com/RaidiantGG , Twitch.tv/RaidiantGG , YouTube.com/Raidiant , TikTok.com/@RaidiantGG , Facebook.com/RaidiantGG and LinkedIn.com/Raidiant .

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT AND DIGNITAS

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields seven teams in five of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, VALORANT, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS and Rocket League. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe and China, Dignitas is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers and entertainment game-changers. To learn more about Dignitas, visit YouTube.com/Dignitas , Twitter.com/Dignitas , Instagram.com/Digntas , TikTok.com/@Dignitas and Dignitas.gg .

Media Contact:

Heather Garozzo

866-201-8538

[email protected]

SOURCE Raidiant.gg