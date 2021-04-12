New Mindful E-Retailer Offers Little Luxuries Good for Home, Body and Planet

FAIRFAX, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CuriobyFifthandMain.com, a curated collection of ethically-sourced every day delights, recently launched. Based in Northern Virginia, the online store sells luxury, textured, non-toxic, peel + stick wallpaper.

Founded by Heather Shaw Menis, a luxury goods publicist along with her husband who works in the printing industry, Curio by Fifth & Main was born after the couple started making their own wallpaper and found it to be more user-friendly and more aesthetically pleasing than any other wall coverings they had tried.

Wallflowers in Light by F&M Wall Coverings, Exclusive to CuriobyFifthandMain.com is printed with non-toxic ink on textured, peel and stick paper. Profiles in Greige by F&M Wall Coverings, Exclusive to CuriobyFifthandMain.com is printed with non-toxic ink on textured, peel and stick paper.

Curio by Fifth & Main's wide array of mindfully-curated products are filtered through Menis's discerning eye and include decor, gifts, accessories, and wellness products. Among the delightful offerings: fair-trade, non-toxic linens, hand-dipped candles, health boosting elixirs, silk initial scarves and ingenious greeting cards.

Dubbed F&M Wall Coverings, the chic pattern selection grows steadily and also offers custom designs. The wallpapers are printed on stucco-textured, peel + stick paper that goes on easily and does not damage walls when removed. Added in March 2021, F&M Wall Coverings x Cheery Designs is a collection of playful but cool, kid-friendly prints designed by Elyssa Dorf of Cheery Designs. "Because we print the wallpaper to order ourselves, we can customize any print, match backgrounds to popular paint colors, print a customer's own design or help them find something truly unique," said Menis. Curio by Fifth & Main has also partnered with interior designer Jill Switzer to offer expert interior design consultations and room mock-ups for customers by the hour.

The idea for Curio by Fifth & Main percolated for years in the mind of founder, Heather Shaw Menis. Years working as a marketing executive for Saks Fifth Avenue sparked an intense yearning to support local makers, shops and service providers. In 2014, Menis started Fifth & Main PR as a means to give voice to those small businesses. Fifth & Main PR has worked with a plethora of creatives whose offerings are often far superior to mass marketed alternatives. With this venture, Menis spotlight those makers and new finds, carefully curating little luxuries.

Every wall presents endless opportunity. Whether a subtle pattern for layering or bold story-telling art, F&M Wall Coverings can be customized for each individual's unique aesthetic. Printed on textured, removable wallpaper, customers can elevate the look of any room without fear of damaging walls (and without messy paste). F&M Wall Coverings are printed with synthetic latex inks which contain no Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), are non-flammable, non-combustible and are nickel-free (deemed safe for nurseries, hospitals, anyone with asthma, etc.).

Curio by Fifth & Main carefully curates products that preserve artisanal practices and offers the little luxuries you didn't know you needed. Shipping is free with purchases over $100 and one day local delivery is available in Northern Virginia.

