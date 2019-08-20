New Mixed-Use Development Coming to Downtown Orlando #EatShopStore

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando, Florida-based Liberty Investment Properties, in partnership with private investors is pleased to announce the development of a new, mixed-use, retail development in downtown Orlando, Florida.

Standing three stories tall, the new development, managed by Liberty Investment Properties, houses six full retail spaces including a restaurant and drive-thru. In addition to the 15,000+ square feet of retail space, the new development will also include a brand-new climate-controlled self-storage facility.

Rendering of "Liberty Corner" coming to downtown Orlando to Eat, Shop & Store

With nearly 700 storage units the new facility, My Neighborhood Storage Center of Magnolia will offer a variety of climate-controlled unit sizes within the dense local North Quarter District and surrounding areas.

"For years we've been diligently pursuing a perfect space local to our Downtown market," stated Adam Mikkelson, President of Liberty Investment Properties, Inc. "We love our local community, and it's a privilege to offer a space in the area that we live, work, and play."

Adjacent to the 7-Eleven at the corner of East Colonial and Magnolia Avenue, the brand-new development is a significant improvement in the area.

"The new, mixed-use development complements the substantial housing and business projects within the area," stated Mark Poole Director of Operations. "Also, our curiosity campaign of #EatShopStore is a marketing play on the unique features the facility offers."

The new development is currently under construction and leasing both retail and restaurant space with Bishop Beale Duncan. In addition, pre-leasing of self-storage units will also be offered near the completion of the project. The new development is expected to open at the end of the year and a celebratory grand opening will follow.

About Liberty Investment Properties, Inc.

Liberty is a privately-held real estate investment, development and management firm focused on income-producing assets and related equity and debt investments on behalf of both individual and institutional investors. We leverage our strengths to provide services and expertise where we can create long-term value.

Media Contact:

Sarah Canzius

marketing@libertyprop.com

Related Images

liberty-corner-rendering.jpg

Liberty Corner - Rendering #EatShopStore

Rendering of "Liberty Corner" coming to downtown Orlando to Eat, Shop & Store

liberty-investment-properties.jpg

Liberty Investment Properties | Groundbreaking Ceremony

Liberty Investment Properties at the groundbreaking ceremony along with investors, partners, and community supporters

construction-photos.jpg

Construction Photos

Construction Photos - Turner Construction

downtown-views.jpg

Downtown views

Construction Photos of Downtown Orlando site.

Related Links

EatShopStore.com

Liberty Investment Properties

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/352958062

SOURCE Liberty Investment Properties

Related Links

https://libertyprop.com

