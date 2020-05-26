New Model Home Debuting in Georgetown, TX

"The Pinion is one of our most popular floor plans in the greater Austin area, so we're excited for buyers to be able to check out this beautiful new model home," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "It's also a great opportunity to learn about everything that SaddleCreek has to offer."

MORE ABOUT SADDLECREEK

New single-family homes from the low $200s

13 floor plans across two home collections

Single- and two-story layouts

Up to 5 bedrooms and 2,413 square feet

Quick access to I-35, Highway 130, and local employers like Dell, Emerson, IBM and Apple

VIRTUAL TOURS AND HOMEBUYING

In addition to onsite appointments, homebuyers can also schedule real-time video tours from the comfort of their homes. Century Communities also provides online resources for buyers to electronically sign contracts, submit earnest money deposits and more.

Learn more about online homebuying at Live.CenturyCommunities.com/HomebuyingMadeEasy.

For more information, call 512.942.2300.

Community address: 8613 Daisy Cutter Crossing, Georgetown, TX 78626

