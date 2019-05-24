New model train exhibition transports guests into summer at Biltmore

Biltmore Gardens Railway runs through September 29 with a model train exhibition in two estate locations: the historic Conservatory and Antler Hill Village.

In the Conservatory, nearly 800 feet of track carries locomotives and railcars in multiple rooms at varied viewing levels. Adding to the charm, trains weave through exotic botanicals and miniature replicas of estate landmarks. The plant-based recreations of estate structures include replicas of Biltmore House, the Stable, the Conservatory, Lodge Gate, the Bass Pond Waterfall, the Gardener's Cottage, plus All Souls Church and the train depot in Biltmore Village.

In Antler Hill Village, a second railway display showcases the travels of Biltmore's founder George Vanderbilt. Model trains travel on 250 feet of track, passing replicas of international landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and London's Tower Bridge. The landscape is designed by Biltmore's gardeners using shrubs, trees, and flowers.

The miniature replica structures were handcrafted out of all-natural materials by Applied Imagination, an award-winning crew of artists, botanical experts, and landscape designers known for popular exhibitions across the U.S. including the New York Botanical Garden and the United States Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C. Many of the materials used in the design of Biltmore Gardens Railway were collected directly from the estate including pine cones, bark, bamboo, grapevines, honeysuckle, acorns, pods, seeds and grasses.

Biltmore Gardens Railway is included with regular daytime admission to the estate.

Insider-tips: What's not to miss at Biltmore this summer

NEW adventures in Biltmore's backyard: Visitors can now discover the ancient art of falconry on the estate's grounds, learning how to handle a trained hawk or falcon. Another new offering is the Outrider USA Adventure Tour that takes participants off-road through remote trails and roads of the estate on electric recumbent tricycles.

23rd Annual Biltmore Summer Concert Series: The 2019 Biltmore Summer Concert Series line-up includes The Beach Boys, The B-52s, The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band, Chicago, The O'Jays and Kool & The Gang, and Amy Grant and Steven Curtis Chapman. Details and tickets at www.biltmore.com/concerts or call 866-336-1255.

Antler Hill Village & Winery: Enjoy live music daily in Antler Hill Village. Sample Biltmore's extensive portfolio of wines at the Winery. Visit friendly farm animals at the farmyard.

Mile-long sunflower patch along Winery Drive: In late summer, tall sunflowers and wildflowers stretch amid meadows of native grasses on the road leading from Biltmore House and gardens to Antler Hill Village & Winery.

Stay at Biltmore

Available June 1 through August 27, Summer on the Farm packages at The Inn on Biltmore Estate and Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate allow guests to reconnect with nature, explore Biltmore's farm life, and enjoy acres of gardens and trails. The Summer on the Farm package at each estate property includes bike rentals and an exclusive farm experience consisting of one of the following: hands-on crafts and demonstrations, a farmyard visit to gather eggs and wagon ride, or a Farm to Forest tour. More information at Biltmore.com/stay.

Summer savings

Kids 16 and younger receive FREE estate admission with paid adult admission May 24 through September 2 .

estate admission with paid adult admission . Guests save $10 by booking online seven or more days in advance.

