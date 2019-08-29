New Momentum Magnetic Particle Imaging Scanner to be installed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) scanner will be installed in The F.M. Kirby Imaging Center at Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

The principal investigator for the project is Jeff Bulte, Ph.D., Professor of Radiology and Radiological Science and Director of Cellular Imaging in the Institute for Cell Engineering at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Bulte has pioneered novel MRI and MPI immune and stem cell tracking studies using magnetically labeled cells for therapy in dysmyelination, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, stroke, diabetes, myocardial infarction, and cancer.

MPI is a recent addition introduced to the molecular imaging field. The technology, unrelated to MRI, quantitatively detects magnetic nanoparticles anywhere in the body with exceptional sensitivity. With its unique technical capabilities, MPI enables novel applications such as the systemic tracking of therapeutic cells during the course of therapy, inflammation, and vascular function. Furthermore, the technology can leverage nanoparticles to both image functional events and administer localized hyperthermic treatments for tumor ablation and heat-sensitive drug delivery.

The F.M. Kirby Imaging Center, led by Dr. van Zijl at Kennedy Krieger Institute will house the MOMENTUM MPI system, developed by Magnetic Insight. "Magnetic particle imaging lies at the intersection of nanotechnology and medical imaging, producing potentially life-saving diagnostic capabilities complimentary to other current medical imaging technologies. Kennedy Krieger Institute and Johns Hopkins University are world-renowned institutes well positioned to accelerate new cell and other therapies with the help of MPI," says Anna Christensen, President and CEO of Magnetic Insight.

The planned studies will be multi-disciplinary, ranging from stem cell tracking, immunotherapy, tumor hyperthermia, treatment of diabetes, gene therapy, and drug delivery, all relevant to the emerging precision medical imaging efforts.

