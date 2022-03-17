New Monolith M1000ANC Headphones From Monoprice Immerse Listeners in an Expansive Soundstage Powered by Dirac Virtuo

Featuring premium 40mm drivers, immersive Dirac Virtuo spatial audio solution, robust ANC technology, and up to 60 hours of playback per charge, Monolith M1000ANC headphones rock!

BREA, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoprice, the best kept secret in consumer electronics, today announced the Monolith M1000ANC premium wireless headphones. With a stylish modern design, premium build and sound quality, a bevy of high-end features and up to 60 hours playtime per charge, these headphones hit all the right notes for a low price of $129.99.

"Our Monolith headphones have an excellent reputation for superb performance at unbeatable prices. These headphones are no exception," said Hobie Sechrest, Monolith Business Unit Manager, Monoprice. "As with all Monolith products, the M1000ANC headphones were engineered for excellent sound quality. Not only did we achieve that, but we also further expanded their capabilities by teaming up with Dirac to deliver an immersive and high-quality soundscape."

Premium Through and Through

As with all Monolith branded audio products, the M1000ANC headphones were engineered to deliver extraordinary quality, performance, and value without compromises. These stylish new headphones feature an ultra-comfortable, lightweight padded headband design with pivoting earcups and memory foam earpads that provide a superb fit for fatigue-free listening. The high-quality 40mm drivers deliver fantastic sound quality, with crisp highs, smooth mids and deep bass. Dirac Virtuo™ enhances the listening experience by expanding the sound stage far beyond the physical limitations of the headphones, allowing listeners to hear their music in a more immersive, natural sounding way. These headphones come equipped with a carrying bag, USB-C charging cable and 3.5mm audio cable.

"Though spatial audio is becoming mainstream, most consumed content is still stereo," stated Lars Isaksson, Dirac's Head of Business Development, Streaming & Headphones. "Dirac Virtuo turns this stereo content into a high-quality immersive sound experience with an accurate soundstage and perfected sound quality. With Dirac Virtuo, Monolith M1000ANC customers will experience an expanded soundscape that includes all spatial cues of the original stereo content – as if it were coming from a pair of high-end home speakers. Monoprice, like Dirac, is a pioneer in audio industry and we look forward to continued collaboration that creates premium, high-quality listening experiences for consumers worldwide."

Features Usually Found in Headphones Twice the Price

Bluetooth® 5 – With the latest generation of Bluetooth technology, these headphones benefit from higher data transfer rates and lower power consumption to deliver high-quality listening experience, rock solid connection and increased battery life.

– With the latest generation of Bluetooth technology, these headphones benefit from higher data transfer rates and lower power consumption to deliver high-quality listening experience, rock solid connection and increased battery life. Active Noise Cancellation - Monolith M1000ANC headphones feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology and allow up to 35dB of noise reduction. Environmental noises are suppressed so that listeners can hear every nuance of their music clearly. By placing a hand over the earcup, ambient mode activates, letting outside noise in so listeners can hear conversations and their surroundings.

Monolith M1000ANC headphones feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology and allow up to 35dB of noise reduction. Environmental noises are suppressed so that listeners can hear every nuance of their music clearly. By placing a hand over the earcup, ambient mode activates, letting outside noise in so listeners can hear conversations and their surroundings. A Better Calling Experience - Have crystal clear calls in the busiest areas with Qualcomm Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression technology. Listeners can use touch controls to answer, decline, or end their calls.

Have crystal clear calls in the busiest areas with Qualcomm Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression technology. Listeners can use touch controls to answer, decline, or end their calls. Long Battery Life – Listeners will enjoy up to 60 hours of music playback time on a single charge without any interruptions. Quickly charge the M1000ANC headphones with any USB-Type C charging cable. A quick 5-minute charge provides up to two hours of playback.

Each Monoprice product is backed by a 1-year warranty and 30-day money back with no questions asked return policy.

About Monoprice, Inc. (DBA Monoprice.com)

Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader providing thousands of high-quality and affordable electronics and tech products. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. As a one-stop-shop for most consumer electronics needs, Monoprice oversees a variety of house brands that deliver lasting quality, premium specs and industry-leading performance, including Dark Matter, Monolith, Pure Outdoor, and Indio. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, and the Monoprice Blog.

About Dirac:

Dirac is here to change the world of sound. We're inventing the future of audio with superior experiences for any content, device, and space. For the many, not the few. Based in Sweden, Dirac optimizes digital audio, perfecting sound for better listening in any environment. The patented sound solution technology spans across mobile, gaming, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, headphones, streaming, automotive, residential and commercial AV, boosting whatever sound you're listening to, wherever you're listening. For professionals, Dirac produces the industry's most powerful suite of audio tools for signal processing. Some of the world's most respected brands, including Rolls Royce, Volvo, Polestar, BMW, BYD, Harman, Datasat, NAD, ASUS, and OPPO bring the Dirac sound experience to their customers.

Dirac is a global company with headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden and R&D facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Bangalore, India, with representation in China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and USA.

www.dirac.com

Click here for media assets

SOURCE Monoprice