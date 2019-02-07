New MS Study 'Vindicates' Regenetek, Broeska

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association has vindicated a Canadian non-profit medical research organization from media accusations of performing fraudulent research in Multiple Sclerosis.

A study by Dr. Richard Burt published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in January 2019 provides proof that it's possible for a single stem cell transplant to stop or delay symptoms of MS better than medications. The study confirms the unpublished conclusions of the Regenetek Research study.

Henry Douglas Broeska was accused four years ago of attempting to sell MS patients on a medical protocol that required a single round of treatments involving "infusing the patient's own stem cells into site-specific areas of their brains." Despite the majority of patient responses demonstrating significant long-term benefits, including "recovery of function," the non-profit was accused of promoting and selling a fraudulent protocol that was called in an article, "The Impossible Dream." According to the newspaper article by Mary Agnes Welch and Melissa Martin of the Winnipeg Free Press, the results that Broeska claimed were not medically possible.

However, a study by Dr. Richard Burt published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in January 2019 provides proof that it's possible for a single stem cell transplant to stop or delay symptoms of MS better than medications. The study confirms the unpublished conclusions of the Regenetek Research study that began in 2011.

Dr. Uta Sboto-Frankenstein, a respected Canadian neuroscientist and Regenetek's Director of Research during the study, which was NIH-registered, called the protocol being performed at international sites "incredibly advanced for its time. It might be the first treatment that has ever improved function for MS patients in a meaningful way."

Broeska has since taken the research forward in the U.S. His company has filed a patent on the process and has submitted a paper for publication based on the previous phase one study. A group of top medical researchers in their field expects to submit frequent updates on the progress of prospective US-based clinical trials.

"We believed we had made an important potential discovery in 2015 by recognizing a vein-lesion relationship in MS and treating it," Broeska says. "We were getting ready to publish our first paper. The data demonstrated that many study subjects were improving with measurable return of function and a reduction of the other symptoms of MS. It's a tragedy that the false allegations of fraud by the media put the research back a decade."

"The advancement that we bring to the therapy is that it can be a first line of treatment rather than a treatment of last resort since chemotherapy isn't necessary," Broeska adds. "The treatment being studied by Dr. Burt -- and others -- may permanently compromise the patient's immune system. Furthermore, our data confirms a return of function in MS patients with the progressive phase of the disease."

A joint study with the University of Winnipeg had to be discontinued because of the "vicious and continuous media attacks" on the research organization and Broeska. "It's a shame it happened, but the truth always emerges, no matter how long it takes," Broeska says. "This discovery is for everyone suffering with MS."

Contact: Richard Edward

henry@ndsciences.com

949-332-9638

SOURCE Regenetek Research