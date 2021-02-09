New Mural by Local Artist Celebrates Diversity and Inclusion in a Lighter, Brighter Way

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisp, a local woman-owned salad shop, wanted a fun and colorful way to communicate to passersby what they could expect upon entering their new location on SE Division. Founder Emma Dye realized the freshly painted bright green building was the perfect canvas for a vibrant mural so she went searching for the artist who could best communicate her vision which included a subtle message of inclusion and diversity.

A new mural celebrates diversity and inclusion in a colorful and unexpected way The making of the newest mural in PDX

Amaranta Celena Colindres, a local muralist, art teacher and youth mentor known for colorful works of beautiful art, was mentioned in a Facebook group for women entrepreneurs and Emma reached out to see if she would be a good fit for the project. They clicked instantly and Ms. Colindres, @curlieturtle and www.amaranta-art.com, took the concept to another level with her signature style of bold color and graphic imagery.

"I'm thrilled about the finished mural and the company it represents; takeout that is filling, healing, delicious, high vibrational and supports local artists," said Ms. Colindres. "How can it get any better than this?"

Since opening their flagship restaurant on N. Williams in 2015, Crisp has partnered with nonprofits that serve their neighborhoods as well as the entire Portland community. The restaurant's tagline 'bunnies eat for free' comes from an ongoing collaboration with Bunnies in Baskets where veggies are donated to feed their therapy bunnies. Mrs. Dye felt that an assortment of multi-colored bunnies eating together was a quiet nod to the diversity and inclusion that she strives to create within the workplace she leads.

About Crisp

Emma Dye experienced her first made-to-order salad while on a business trip to the East Coast in 2013. Putting her own spin on the salad concept she opened Crisp in 2015. Today, Crisp is Portland's only locally owned chopped salad restaurant. Second only to taste, freshness is critical to Crisp customers; the restaurant features preservative-free, scratch made dressings and signature salad ingredients prepared on-site.

