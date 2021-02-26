New Music Connection with a Down-Home Twist… Ballard Designs Furniture Store in Nashville Takes on the Walker Hayes Family Room

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs furniture and décor retailer launches a collaboration with country music star, Walker Hayes. They are combining talents on a family-friendly living room make-over at the Hayes's home in Ballard's newest hometown – Nashville.

Hayes, along with his wife Laney and their six children, needed help designing an open living room space to handle music recording, six growing kids, home schooling, movie nights, and the occasional indoor family football throw.

Walker Hayes and his family visit the Nashville location of Ballard Designs to choose their new living room furniture and decor, and agree on the huge Roswell Sectional sofa!

Ballard Designs' newest national retail location in Music City welcomed the opportunity to partner with the popular social media family. Recently the entire Hayes clan masked up, video camera in tow, and met with the store's on-site Design Services team. Together they picked new favorite fabrics, furniture, and accessories.

"Laney and I knew what we needed and the feel we wanted, but had zero ideas on how to get there," Walker recalled. "When we walked in with all six children, everyone at Ballard welcomed the whole fam with open arms and the kids loved having a say in the new room."

Ballard design experts will oversee everything from room layout to the cleanable performance fabrics that fit the casual California vibe the Hayes's want. In addition to a big new sectional sofa, the inviting design called for his and her leather recliners, a cozy space for homework, easy-care rugs, and a few show-stopping accents.

"We jumped at the chance to help the Hayes family design a real living room for their new home," said Karen Mooney, senior VP of brand for Ballard Designs. "A place where the kids can be kids, and Laney and Walker don't have to worry (too much) about the furnishings. Plus, it was the perfect way to get to know some of our new neighbors."

Ballard Designs funds the $25K remodel as part of its promotional outreach. Hayes will publish the remodeling project on Instagram later this spring.

