New Music Leak by De Boss – Trapafara

Chinedu Moses Chukwunta known professionally as De Boss, is a Nigerian – American rapper, songwriter, record producer and Philanthropist, born to Nigerian parents on 4 October 1985 in Delta State, attended Urhobo College Effurun and relocated to America with the music. He was originally a commercial recording studio CEO (Young Money Records Nig.) and thus got the name De Boss, he got roped by his friends Phyno and Runtown into making music, who as at then worked out of his establishment in Enugu Nigeria.

He stated, "Going into music for me will always be for fun and the love for percussions and creating new art from my feelings." He added, "Being successful in anything you do is to love what you do and love yourself, then every other thing will follow."

It's safe to say being your boss has it's perks, after he's first album The Scrutiny got Nominated for Top Naija Music Award for EP/Album of the year , the Nigerian-American Atlanta based self acclaimed Trapafarian has inked some nobel features with prominent record artist like Young Buck, Tony Yayo and Samini.

Trapafara being leaked makes it the 3rd release from the Atlanta based Trapafarian under a calendar month. That being said, the anticipation for the album Genesis continues.

