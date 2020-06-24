New MyMSTeam Resource Center Educates People Living With Multiple Sclerosis On The Importance of Treatment and Adherence

"Now, perhaps more than ever, the MS community is faced with challenges they never may have anticipated and have questions about how to navigate treating their disease during these difficult times," said Terrie Livingston, Head of Patient and Payor Solutions at EMD Serono. "Our MS-LINK initiative remains committed to the MS community by supporting programs like the Treatment and Adherence Resource Center, which offers quick access to trusted information that can help them effectively discuss issues and make decisions with their healthcare provider."

Featured articles within the MyMSTeam Treatment and Adherence Resource Center include:

"Even under normal circumstances it can be hard for people with MS to stay on their medication," explains Eric Peacock, cofounder and CEO of MyHealthTeams. "The coronavirus pandemic only heightens the need for us to do everything we can to go directly to patients with the information they need to advocate for themselves and best manage their MS."

About MyHealthTeams

MyHealthTeams believes that if you are diagnosed with a chronic condition, it should be easy to find and connect with others like you. MyHealthTeams creates social networks for people living with a chronic health condition. Millions of people have joined one of the company's 37 highly engaged communities focusing on the following conditions: Crohn's and colitis, multiple sclerosis, lupus, fibromyalgia, pulmonary hypertension, spondylitis, eczema, myeloma, hyperhidrosis, vitiligo, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, leukemia, lymphoma, irritable bowel syndrome, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, hemophilia, hidradenitis suppurative, depression, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, spinal muscular atrophy, COPD, chronic pain, migraines, food allergies, obesity, HIV, PCOS, endometriosis, breast cancer and autism. MyHealthTeams' social networks are available in 13 countries.

About EMD Serono

EMD Serono - the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in the U.S. and Canada - is engaged in the discovery, research and development of medicines for patients with difficult to treat diseases. The business is committed to transforming lives by developing and delivering meaningful solutions that help address the therapeutic and support needs of individual patients. Building on a proven legacy and deep expertise in neurology, fertility and endocrinology, EMD Serono is developing potential new oncology and immuno-oncology medicines while continuing to explore potential therapeutic options for diseases such as psoriasis, lupus and MS. Today, the business has approximately 1,500 employees around the country with commercial, clinical and research operations based in the company's home state of Massachusetts. www.emdserono.com.

