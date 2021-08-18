New Name, An Even Stronger Team -- Townsend Calkin Tapio Is Now I Street Public Affairs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood and Magnuson join partners David Townsend, Kelly Calkin and Chris Tapio at I Street Public Affairs. Wood has applied his expertise in coalition building and strategic messaging to high-profile public campaigns that successfully ensured development of projects such as the Golden 1 Center for the Sacramento Kings and the Wilton Rancheria Tribe's Casino and Resort in Elk Grove. He serves as CEO of the Sacramento Region Business Association, a not-for-profit association that manages five local trade associations representing the building, restaurant, technology, manufacturing, and banking industries. Wood was named in 2013 one of the "Top 40 under 40" by the Sacramento Business Journal.

Magnuson combines high-level journalism and high-stake public relations experience, having worked as a reporter, editor, publisher, CEO and communications consultant. He understands how journalists think and the pressures news organizations face in today's fast-changing media landscape. Magnuson has successfully represented government, corporate and nonprofit clients on a broad range of media, messaging, social media, crisis and litigation issues. He was appointed by Governor Jerry Brown to serve as Chief of Communications and External Affairs for the California High-Speed Rail Authority and spent 20 years at the Los Angeles Times as a reporter, editor and senior executive and helped lead the newsroom staffs to two Pulitzer Prizes. He also was the CEO of InfoWorld Media Group. He will continue as president of the communications firm Magnuson & Company.

Rounding out the I Street team are Office Manager Dani Casados, Production Manager Debbie Coldani, Executive Assistant Nellie Hurtienne and Finance Manager Kelly McCutcheon.

Visit us at www.istreetpa.com.

SOURCE I Street Public Affairs