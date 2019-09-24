New Namely Help Community Delivers On-Demand Access To Client Support Resources

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely, the #1 HR Software company for mid-sized companies, today announced the Namely Help Community, an on-demand gateway for Namely clients and their employees to quickly and easily find the information they need to help them get their questions answered and get the most out of their Namely experience.

The new and improved help portal gives clients and their employees the ability to navigate a rich library of help content to answer their questions and interact with other Namely clients. With the Namely Help Community, clients have immediate access to:

Frequently Asked Questions,

Support Guides,

Product Release Notes,

Client Support Cases,

Developer Resources

Namely is designed to be used by both HR professionals and their employees, and so is the Namely Help Community. Employees will be able to easily search through FAQs targeted towards the most common employee questions, like how to request time off or format a newsfeed post. This empowers employees to self-serve and lets HR professionals streamline employee inquiries, freeing up more of their time to focus on strategic initiatives and drive business impact.

If HR leaders need more in-depth, personalized assistance for their own questions, they can use the Namely Help Community to create cases to address a specific issue and track the status of their open cases. By doing so clients can see how their individual case is progressing and when to expect a timely resolution.

"The Namely Help Community is putting wind at the backs of great HR people who are investing their talents in building better workplaces," said Nick Christman, SVP of Product. "Within this new online environment, clients can get quick, easy, and effective answers to their questions. The Namely Help Community provides new levels of immediacy, visibility, and transparency to support our clients in getting the most out of their implementation."

"People leaders need answers to questions quickly and with a minimal amount of searching," said Anthony Onesto, Chief People Officer of Suzy, Inc., a Namely client. "We're excited about this new offering the enhancements it brings to our experience working with Namely."

Clients can access the Namely Help Community directly and securely from their Namely homepage via single sign-on, allowing them to easily find the answers they need, whenever a question arises.

About Namely

Namely is the #1 HR Software company that empowers midsized businesses to build better workplaces. It's cloud-based software brings HCM, benefits, insights, payroll, and time into a single-view platform to help modern HR teams make data-driven decisions about their people and understand what's really going on in their workforce. The Namely ecosystem includes powerful integrations with market-leading applicant tracking, identity management, ERP, E-Verify solutions, and more. Serving more than 1,400 clients with 280,000 employees globally, the company is backed by leading investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

